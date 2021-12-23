Torres says if House cares for retirees, they should act on resolution for $500 bonuses

The US government may give a tremendous Christmas gift to working families across America: by Christmas, the Senate intends to vote on HR 5376, better known as the Build Back Better Act. While many of the bill’s original features, like community college for all, have been gutted, what remains is still a bill full of provisions that can help increase family income and health care outcomes, and ensure increased tax revenue is available from the wealthy and corporations to help pay for it. Wall Street is confident that it will pass, but with 50 Republican Senators opposed, and one Democrat on the fence, Senator Manchin of West Virginia, that’s not quite so clear. "We have basically 49 of us in agreement to move forward. So we have one colleague we're continuing to work with, and he's been successful at making a number of changes. And so hopefully he'll be joining us," Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Michegan, told NBC.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO