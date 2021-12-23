ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torres says if House cares for retirees, they should act on resolution for $500 bonuses

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

Pointing out that what the Senate passed was not an appropriation bill but just a resolution, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said Tuesday he could not understand why the House of Representatives did not act on the resolution that was supposed to pave way for the payment of $500 bonuses to government...

