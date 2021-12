Riot has raised the bar for mobile games with League of Legends: Wild Rift. The mobile game market continues to grow and be the most profitable segment of the gaming industry. We know that some people are going to scoff at the mere mention of mobile games. But listen, they’re pretty good now. Great, in fact, and thanks to studios like Riot Games and its launch of League Of Legends: Wild Rift, it’s a lot easier to see just how great mobile games can be, as this is one of the best ones available.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO