PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon is speaking for the first time since she was carjacked at gunpoint in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park on Wednesday. The congressmember’s car was stolen around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and later recovered about five-and-a-half hours later and 30 miles away in a parking lot in Newark, Delaware. Five teenagers were arrested. The congressmember revealed during the heart-pounding incident that she had a gun pointed directly at her and she was stunned to see that the suspects appeared to be teenagers. “It was a scary thing to have happen, but I’m extremely grateful no one was hurt,”...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO