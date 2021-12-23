ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taylor Heinicke activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, back at practice

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke cleared COVID protocols Thursday and was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He returned to practice and should be under center for Washington Sunday in the rematch against the Cowboys.

Heinicke was placed on the COVID list last week after testing positive for the virus. The NFL made some changes to the COVID protocols for vaccinated, asymptomatic players, which Washington hoped would aid in clearing Heinicke and Kyle Allen from the COVID protocols in time for Tuesday’s game at Philadelphia. Unfortunately, Heinicke and Allen remained on the reserve/COVID list, leading newly signed Garrett Gilbert to start for Washington.

Also cleared Thursday were linebacker David Mayo and practice squad tight end Temarrick Hemingway. In a corresponding move, Washington released quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who was signed last week.

Allen remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington must keep Gilbert on the active roster for a minimum of three weeks since he was signed off another team’s [New England] practice squad.

