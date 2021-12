A felony charge has been filed against 40-year-old Higginsville man for allegedly setting fires in yards on November 30. According to a law-enforcement officer, he was dispatched to investigate after receiving a report of someone setting leaves on fire in yards in the 2400 and 2600 blocks of Walnut Street. Each fire was set near the road and spread up into each yard. A description of the alleged suspect was given to the officer, and Larry Gray was arrested while walking near the intersection of Walnut Street and Fairground Drive.

HIGGINSVILLE, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO