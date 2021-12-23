ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triller To Go Public At $5 Billion Valuation

By Sean Nam
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriller, the short video social networking app that touts itself as a rival to Tik-Tok and has made a name for itself through its streaming of combat sports events, is headed to the public market on the heels of a reverse merger with SeaChange International, a publicly-traded digital advertising company, the...

