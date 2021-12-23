ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building owners charged in deadly Manhattan debris fall

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Building owners were criminally charged in a 60-year-old woman’s death two years after she was fatally struck by a piece of falling decorative terra cotta façade, officials announced Thursday.

Erica Tishman was hit by falling debris on West 49th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues on Dec. 17, 2019. The corporate owners of the Seventh Avenue building were charged with violations fo the Administrative Code in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The owners were allegedly made aware of the deteriorating façade conditions, officials with the city Department of Buildings said. They then failed to make repairs and failed to install a sidewalk shed to protect pedestrians.

“Owning a building in our city comes with a straightforward legal responsibility to keep the property in a safe condition, and make repairs when needed,” said Buildings Commissioner Melanie E. La Rocca. “Ignoring this responsibility is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Landlords should know that delaying required building maintenance will lead to consequences.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
