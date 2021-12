Syracuse, N.Y. -- Onondaga County today recorded its second-highest number of new Covid-19 cases in one day as the highly contagious omicron variant begins to take hold. County Executive Ryan McMahon said 477 new cases were confirmed through testing today. The only day with a higher number was Jan. 1, when there were 499 new cases.

