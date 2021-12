Taking a break from crime stories for just a moment, it is a privilege to be able to highlight five sets of heroes doing their thing - both on and off-duty. Obviously there are more stories out there and if you have one that you would like to share e-mail: wibx.news@townsquaremedia.com. Just put "Heroes" in the subject line. Featured submissions will periodically be picked at random for an upcoming post.

ROME, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO