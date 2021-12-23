ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers, Cody Bellinger Agreed To One-Year, $17M Deal Before Lockout

Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a one-year, $17 million to avoid...

Los Angeles Dodgers’ $365m star Mookie Betts marries Brianna Hammonds

Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
3 Scrooge moves the Dodgers made that killed fans’ Christmas spirit

The Los Angeles Dodgers just paid a $32.65 million luxury tax bill, so it’s obvious they have money to spend and/or waste. But before the lockout, they only made a few uninspiring transactions, the highlight of which was re-signing Chris Taylor — something that needed to get done after he said he was willing to take a discount to remain in LA.
Dodgers: Los Angeles Signs Free Agent Catcher to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have made their first player signing since retaining Chris Taylor on a 4-year deal. While it hasn’t been their fault that they haven’t made any more moves (e.g., Freddie Freeman), they weren’t very active beforehand either. Well, they’re showing some activity now as they recently made a signing that no one saw coming.
Cody Bellinger
Dodgers: SF Giants Sign Former LA Farmhand to Minor League Deal

According to the San Francisco Giants’ team transactions page on MLB.com, the hated ones to the north came to an agreement on a minor league deal with a former Dodgers’ minor league pitcher. Right-hander Bryan Brickhouse spent the 2021 season at double-A Tulsa, going 1-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 games, 10 of which were starts.
Los Angeles Dodgers taking gamble with Cody Bellinger contract

So which Cody Bellinger will show up for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022? Is it the one who won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2019 or the one who has scuffled mightily over the last two regular seasons?. The Los Angeles Dodgers are apparently counting on...
David Ortiz's Wife, Tiffany, Announces Split After 25 Years

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."
Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
Cubs May ‘Try to Convince’ Carlos Correa to Take 7-Year Deal, Trevor Story Not Viewed as Fallback Option

Tuesday brought word from 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine that the Cubs not only have the money and desire to pursue Carlos Correa once the lockout ends, but that the interest is mutual. The sticking point is that Chicago would “rather not go 10 years” for a player who is almost certainly going to want that length and/or to top the record of $341 million for a shortstop contract.
New York Mets hoping for market for Dominic Smith

It was not that long ago that Dominic Smith seemed to be a potential building block for the New York Mets. A consensus top 100 prospect prior to the 2016 season, Smith appeared to be the future at first base, a power hitter who could be a key part of the Mets’ lineup for years to come.
Looking at 4 of the worst free agent contracts in Chicago Cubs history

With no end to the ongoing MLB lockout in sight, we’re left scrambling for crumbs of news from beat writers, desperately hoping for something big. Earlier this week, we got confirmation of ‘mutual interest’ between the Chicago Cubs and Carlos Correa, perhaps setting the stage for one of the team’s highest profile free agency pursuits in some time – maybe ever.
LeBron James Indicates Skepticism On Current Covid-19 Panic In The NBA On Eve Of League’s Big Day

The King is not amused. Lakers forward LeBron James tweaked the NBA today by posting a new version of the “Spider-Man Pointing At Spider-Man” meme on Instagram. The image of the three super-heroes were labled as Covid-19, the flu, and the common cold. The cryptic message was that the NBA is being a tad too aggressive on its Covid-19 protocols, which have seen some of its biggest names sidelined because of presumed exposure, even if they have not contracted the disease. The Lakers are currently missing head coach Frank Vogel and players Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, and Austin Reaves...
Column: 2021 rekindled our love for watching sports the way we did in the ‘before’ times. But COVID-19 concerns remained, from variants to vaccines.

Trying to come to grips with the state of the sports world in the final days of 2021 isn’t easy. We’re ending the year the way we began it, stressing over our favorite athletes and teams while another COVID-19 surge forces colleges and professional sports leagues to put their fingers on the pause button again. And that’s a shame for 2021, a year that rekindled our love for watching live sports ...
