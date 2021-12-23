ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ant Anstead Reunites With All 3 of His Kids for the 1st Time in More Than 2 Years: ‘My Heart Is Full’

By Miranda Siwak
 3 days ago
Ant Anstead arrives at a special screening of “Introducing, Selma Blair”, at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14, 2021. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Family reunited! After more than two years apart due to coronavirus border restrictions, Ant Anstead has reunited with all three of his children for the holiday season.

“Movie night with cosy blankets and popcorn,” the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, captioned a Wednesday, December 22, Instagram snap with Amelie, 18, Archie, 15, and Hudson, 2, in front of their well-lit Christmas tree. “My heart is FULL 🥰❤️. Happy Christmas x x.”

The England native’s eldest two children — whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Herbert — currently reside in the U.K., while the TV personality is based in California.

“The biggies have been here a couple of days already! We’ve been off grid 🥰 x,” Anstead — who also shares son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Haack — added via Instagram comment on Wednesday.

Ahead of their cozy movie night, Anstead attempted to keep up with his daughter during a Wednesday morning run.

“@Amelieanstead is KILLIN me,” he captioned an Instagram Story video at the time. In the footage, Amelie encouraged her father to keep going, telling him, “Come on dad, almost there” before they kept running.

After their run, the father-daughter duo returned home to play with Hudson and his “temple train sets” per another Instagram Story clip.

While Amelie and Archie live across the pond, the distance hasn’t stopped the Wheeler Dealers alum from visiting or FaceTiming them whenever possible. He’s even shared plenty of gushing tributes via Instagram.

“I CANNOT BELIEVE IT 🤯. My little girl is 18! EIGHTEEN today,” Anstead wrote via Instagram in September, alongside a gallery of photos with Amelie. “I remember taking you home from hospital for the first time. We were young. Had no idea what we were doing. As I drove the car away your car seat fell to one side as we forgot to strap it in … whoops … The last 18 years has flashed by and it’s been a privilege to witness the woman you have become. Ammo you have been a huge inspiration to me and many others. Your humour, brilliance, talent, energy and above all else kindness is infectious. You always come from a place of kindness.”

Ant Anstead and his kids. Courtesy Ant Anstead/Instagram

He added in his post: “You are my best friend! I love our bond, our connection, our secret handshake and our close relationship, I am one lucky daddo! … I love you my baby girl and love the lady that you have become. Wished I was half as cool as you!”

The World’s Greatest Cars host, who has been linked to actress Renee Zellweger since June, previously teased his family’s holiday plans this year.

“I have got a new home,” he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, noting he had “plans” to visit with the Judy actress, 52, during the holiday. “This will be my first Christmas in my new home.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

