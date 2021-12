WASHINGTON — As people wait in hours-long lines to receive a COVID test kit ahead of the holidays, DC Health says one contractor was allegedly reserving kits. Rapid tests have been flying off shelves at pharmacies in the area, becoming the hottest item this holiday season to snag before travel. Eight libraries in D.C. have been stocked with 1,000 rapid test kits per day. Residents can get two kits, or four tests, per day on a first-come-first-serve basis.

