Jonathan Haslam, the noted Sovietologist, understands perhaps better than anyone alive the effect the Russian revolution of 1917 had on the recalibration of international politics. The main message of his magisterial new book is that nothing was ever the same again, and that those – like Neville Chamberlain – who sought to understand what happened after 1917 by using the templates that existed before it were doomed to go wrong.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO