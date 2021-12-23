Lawmaker Wants To Make It Easier For Substitute Teachers To Work At Various Schools

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed bipartisan legislation that will help ease a shortage of substitute teachers that is quickly reaching crisis levels in many PA schools. House Bill 412, now Act 91 of 2021, allows the use of retired educators, educators with inactive certificates, and expands the days a substitute can work in a school year. It also allows future educators who have completed all of their requirements except a PRAXIS exam and have not yet received their diplomas to become day-to-day substitutes or long-term subs on a temporary basis. The law lifts limits on the number of days students enrolled in education programs may sub while preserving limits when the individual is taking part in a student teacher program. For the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, the law allows people with 60 college credits or paraprofessionals with at least three years of experience to fill in for teachers as “classroom monitors.”

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO