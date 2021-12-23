ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Lawmaker Wants To Make It Easier For Substitute Teachers To Work At Various Schools

By Reporter John Rogger
KRMS Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri lawmaker is looking at expanding the number of substitute teachers the show me state has. Representative Ed...

www.krmsradio.com

Related
butlerradio.com

New Law Hopes To Curb Substitute Teacher Shortage

The state’s union for public school teachers is giving their support to legislation that aims to make it easier for schools to find substitute teachers. The bipartisan bill takes a few steps in hopes of curbing the substitute shortage. School administrators will now be able to bring in retired...
EDUCATION
WBAL Radio

Education secretary urges schools use federal funding to combat teacher shortages

The Department of Education on Thursday urged districts to combat pandemic-fueled teacher shortages by offering them more money from the pot of federal COVID-relief aid, in a letter sent to schools nationwide. Schools are facing dire staffing losses as droves of teachers leave their posts, exhausted by the stresses of...
EDUCATION
The 74

Confronting Teacher Shortages: State Passes New Law to Aid Aspiring Educators

In an effort to reduce longstanding teacher shortages, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in September creating new pathways to the classroom for would-be teachers who lack the proper credentials. Under the law, the state Department of Education will create a five-year pilot program in which officials will issue “limited certificates of eligibility” to prospective […]
EDUCATION
KIRO 7 Seattle

Michigan governor signs bill allowing secretaries, bus drivers to work as substitute teachers

LANSING, Mich. — A new bill signed by Michigan’s governor is aimed at allowing more people to step in as substitute teachers in public school classrooms. In a letter to the Michigan House of Representatives, Governor Gretchen Whitmer described the bill as a temporary but necessary move, saying, “Everything we have learned from the last year and half demonstrates that our kids need to be in school, in person, every school day. As a temporary stopgap, HB 4294 will help meet that goal during this incredibly challenging time.”
MICHIGAN STATE
wdac.com

PA Substitute Teacher Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed bipartisan legislation that will help ease a shortage of substitute teachers that is quickly reaching crisis levels in many PA schools. House Bill 412, now Act 91 of 2021, allows the use of retired educators, educators with inactive certificates, and expands the days a substitute can work in a school year. It also allows future educators who have completed all of their requirements except a PRAXIS exam and have not yet received their diplomas to become day-to-day substitutes or long-term subs on a temporary basis. The law lifts limits on the number of days students enrolled in education programs may sub while preserving limits when the individual is taking part in a student teacher program. For the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, the law allows people with 60 college credits or paraprofessionals with at least three years of experience to fill in for teachers as “classroom monitors.”
HARRISBURG, PA
wjbc.com

One of the state’s big teachers unions wants to make schools safer

SPRINGFIELD – State lawmakers and one of the big teachers’ unions in the state are arm-in-arm on a new proposal to try to make schools safer. Legislation – still being drawn up – would crack down on school districts which do not follow security mandates. And it’s easy for State Rep. Fred Crespo (D-Hoffman Estates) to see how school leaders in Oxford Township, Mich., where four students were gunned down, dropped the ball.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
siouxlandproud.com

SCCSD School Board approve solution for substitute teacher shortage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In an effort to boost substitute teacher recruitment, the Sioux City Community School District is implementing a long list of new benefits. These changes were approved on a 7-0 vote Monday night and will go into effect on January 2. District board chambers were...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WJLA

Parents and teachers react to Glenn Youngkin's call to lift school mask mandate

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Monday, incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he opposes mask mandates in schools despite rising COVID-19 cases. "I believe children need to be in the classroom five days a week,” Youngkin said. “And I also believe we can in fact balance the needs of our children with the health and safety of our children. And I don’t believe that mandating masks in school is the right way."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Jennifer Geer

New common-sense Illinois law goes into effect in January legalizing kids' lemonade stands

Several years ago, officials in Kankakee, a small town near Chicago, stopped a child from selling lemonade because she didn't have a permit. Hayli Martenez was 11 years old the day officials shut down her lemonade stand where she had been selling cups of lemonade for 50 cents each. They cited a lack of water and sewer service to her home, although she had made the lemonade using bottled water bought from the store.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: Nearly all Missouri counties remain at high transmission level according to latest state profile report

The newest State Profile Report shows Missouri counties remain at the high transmission level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases remain at 345 cases per 100,000 people, a change of 13% from last week. The report shows Missouri had 21,204 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 23. Missouri_State_Profile_Report_12/23/21Download The report also The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Nearly all Missouri counties remain at high transmission level according to latest state profile report appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
NottinghamMD.com

MSDE announces second round of Child Care Stabilization Grant applications

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday announced that it will open the application window for the second and final round of Child Care Stabilization Grants. The new window will open on January 3, 2022. MSDE will distribute more than $125 million in funding, made available through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), to child care programs in Maryland. … Continue reading "MSDE announces second round of Child Care Stabilization Grant applications" The post MSDE announces second round of Child Care Stabilization Grant applications appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Staff shortages may force schools to prioritise year groups for in-person teaching, union says

Schools may end up sending whole year groups home if they struggle to get enough staff next term, a union boss has warned. Geoff Barton from the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) told The Telegraph headteachers may have to resort to prioritising certain year groups for in-person teaching as “the only final resort” when dealing with staff shortages. The government has called on ex-teachers to help out amid warnings Covid staff absences have been causing school closures and infections continuing to soar could lead to remote learning making a return next year.School leaders previously told The Independent staff...
EDUCATION

