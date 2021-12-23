ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alabama Looks to Add Speedy Receiver as First Piece of 2023 Class

By Clayton Connick
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ezl3c_0dUmaXzR00

Last week, Alabama locked down the large portion of its 2022 signing class. Then, the Crimson Tide landed two of the best players in the transfer portal in defensive back Elias Ricks and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

On Christmas Eve, Alabama will look to get its 2023 commitments underway with the announcement of premiere wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

The Nevada native plays for Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, where he had a stellar junior season.

Branch was an unstoppable offensive weapon, totaling over 1,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 22.8 yards per reception, and he did it in a variety of ways.

The upcoming senior excels at running his routes, making him a threat at all levels of the field. His game also features strong hands, as he is able to make dynamic plays with his catching ability. He has a strength and physicality about him that turn him into a consistent difference maker on the offensive side of the ball.

Another area where Branch excels is the return game. His speed and elusiveness thrive in the open field, and he showcased his skillset with two punt return touchdowns in the 2021 season for Bishop Gorman.

Branch released his top four schools at the start of the month, listing Alabama, USC, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

Zachariah's brother, Zion Branch, was a top-rated safety from the 2022 class, and he signed to play at USC last week.

Naturally, Branch will be drawn to play for the Trojans alongside his older brother. Plus, he has already built a relationship with newly hired USC coach Lincoln Riley, who recruited Branch at Oklahoma before his departure.

The Trojans are an obvious frontrunner, but Branch has been impressed by Alabama's development of receivers into beasts in the NFL.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound playmaker has the potential to thrive in the Crimson Tide offense, much like DeVonta Smith and Jameson Williams have done in the past two seasons.

Alabama just reloaded its versatile and talented receiver room with the class of 2022 signees, so Branch's commitment could be reminiscent of Jaylen Waddle joining the unforgettable receiver room of Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs III.

Branch will announce his decision via CBS Sports HQ at 3 p.m. CT on Christmas Eve, and he would be the first commit in Alabama's class of 2023.

