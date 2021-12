Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has vetoed the city council’s repeal of its grocery store hazard pay ordinance. The original ordinance establishing an additional $4 an hour for the city’s grocery store workers was passed in February 2021, designed to provide added compensation for those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Seattle City Council voted to repeal the measure, days before concerns began to surface over a surge in COVID cases brought on by the omicron variant.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO