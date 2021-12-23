Mother-Daughter Goals! Emme Muniz’s Sweetest Quotes About Supermom Jennifer Lopez

Mother-daughter goals! Emme Muñiz’s quotes about Jennifer Lopez proves the teen thinks her mom is incredible.

It’s no secret the “On the Floor” singer has been crazy over her kids — twins Emme and Max — since giving birth to her “coconuts” in 2008 with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“Your whole perspective on the world changes. It’s all about them. How can you be better for them? How you need to be better for them? How can you make them laugh?,” the Maid in Manhattan actress said in a 2020 promotional video for Coach. “How can you make them smile? How can you make them confident? It’s actually a really beautiful, easy place to be because nothing is confusing anymore. You know exactly where the priority lies.”

Emme is crazy about her A-list mom, and it’s clear the feeling is mutual. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer gushed over the teen after she released her debut book, Lord Help Me.

“I’m so proud of her to author her first book at 12 years old,” J. Lo said during an appearance on Good Morning America in September 2020. “She’s way, way ahead of me.”

It’s not surprising that Emme is heading for superstardom, considering both of her parents are successful singers and performers. J. Lo acknowledged that her little ones “empower” her to keep striving for more, which is why she loves traveling with the twins.

“My type of work, I’m lucky that I can have that, because when they’re there, they empower me to soar. I want to make them proud,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer said.

As far as how her kids would “describe” her, the Second Act star admitted she’s not quite sure what they would say, but there are a few adjectives she hopes would get thrown around.

“I think they would describe me as loving, patient, but also, I think, they wish I didn’t work as much,” she said. But I also think they appreciate all they have because of it. Just like anybody’s life, it’s not perfect, but we make the best of it.”

Keep scrolling to see Emme’s sweetest quotes about J. Lo!