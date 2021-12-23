ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

LG’s throne-like OLED chair embraces the future of watching TV by yourself

By Jackson Chen
inputmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it really CES if LG doesn’t showcase its display tech with some wild, futuristic concept? On display this year, the South Korea company will reveal its “Media Chair,” which is pretty much a two-in-one pod that combines a reclining chair and a TV. While bizarre-looking,...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Watching Movies#Lg#Oled#Tiktok
Liliputing

LG’s StanbyME TV is basically a 27 inch tablet on a stand

It’s been a while since LG stopped making handheld tablets. But the company just introduced a new kind of TV that’s… basically a big tablet placed atop a stand. The LG StanbyME is a 27 inch display with a built-in battery that provides up to 3 hours of viewing time. And while you can use a remote control to interact with the TV, it also supports touch input. But unlike most tablets, the StanbyME is placed atop a moveable stand that you can move from room to room thanks to wheels.
ELECTRONICS
hometheaterreview.com

New LG Lifestyle OLED TVs Coming in 2022

The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts across many fields who strive to help you learn and make better informed buying decisions. Today LG revealed that it has a new lineup of lifestyle TVs consisting of displays designed for a “home-centric way of life.” Examples of the Lifestyle TV life are the LG Objet TV (model 65Art90) and LG StanbyME (model 27Art10). The idea is to innovate when it comes to display design and create something useful for work, play, relaxation, etc. – You know, “lifestyle” stuff.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LG StanbyME battery-powered TV includes a height-adjustable stand you can move around

Watch TV anywhere—in the bath, in the corner of a room, and more—with the LG StanbyME battery-powered TV. Without any cords to restrict you and a wheelable, height-adjustable stand, you can watch content for up to 3 hours in a location of your choosing. It’s the solution to TV freedom! The LG StanbyME, which has a 27-inch screen, features a touchscreen interface. So you can stream material from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It even supports smartphone mirroring. Moreover, this battery-powered TV can help you work more productively at home by mirroring your laptop’s content onto a bigger screen, thanks to the USB and HDMI connections. Or transform it into a learning screen to study wherever you choose. And, since the stand is height adjustable, you can customize it to suit your environment and height. Finally, it includes 2 screen modes: horizontal and landscape.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

LG launches the Objet TV with features that could rival Samsung’s The Frame

LG has unveiled the Objet TV as a lifestyle offering as it seeks a piece of the pie in the luxury segment of the TV market. The LG Objet TV comes with a movable fabric cover and it resembles a canvas, blending into any room with a minimalist design. The Objet TV reflects LG’s subtle use of neutral colors and comes with sophistication, visual harmony, and an exciting viewing experience indoors.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Instagram
petapixel.com

LG Launches New Versions of its Color-Accurate Pro OLED Monitors

LG has announced that it is updating its color-accurate UltraFine OLED Pro monitor line with a few new features and is also adding a new 27-inch size option to accompany the previous 32-inch version. LG new OLED Pro models follow the last year’s launch of the $4,000 32EP950, which brought...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

LG’s new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors include hardware-based calibration

LG’s UltraFine OLED Pro monitor is one of the few OLED monitors you can buy, but LG is adding two more options to the line that will be available in 2022. In addition to offering stunning display panels, these new monitors will come with hardware and software calibration tools, making them ideally suited for creative work.
ELECTRONICS
tvtechnology.com

LG is Bringing Flexible OLED to a Wild, Rotating Easy Chair

The future of display technologies is not just giant TVs, it’s South Korea tech giant LG’s almost infinitely mutable OLED technology, which is now migrating to furniture and exercise apparatus. At CES 2022, LG Display is announcing a handful of oddball and exciting flexible and semi-transparent display innovations,...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Forget Standard Exercise Bikes, LG’s Virtual Ride Comes with Three 55″ OLED Displays

Forget standard exercise bikes, the LG Virtual Ride is essentially a futuristic version that comes equipped with three vertical 55-inch OLED displays in front as well as above the rider. These three panels come together to form one large, curved, r-shaped display that gives users an immersive view both forward and above. Read more for additional pictures and information.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

LG Display To Showcase Innovative Flexible OLED Solutions At CES 2022

LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, announced that it will be demonstrating how its flexible OLED technology creates new and different lifestyles at CES 2022. This year, the company will showcase two new product concepts to the world – “Virtual Ride” and “Media Chair.” By introducing these two innovative products featuring flexible OLED screens, the company aims to highlight the strong potential and wide versatility of OLED to create new markets.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

LG Shows Off Flexible OLED Media Chair For The Ultimate PC Gaming Setup

As smartphone companies continue to push the envelope of what a small screen is capable of, TV manufacturers are attempting to push larger screens capabilities as well. With that in mind, LG is set to announce two new flexible OLED solutions at CES 2022. Smartphone companies have been pushing the...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

LG's OLED TV Media Chair is like the ultimate home cinema for one

As one of the many tidbits dropping ahead of CES 2022, LG Display has revealed a concept for the imaginatively named 'Media Chair' which combines a curved 55-inch OLED TV with a luxe recliner that positions you right in the sweet spot for the screen, all built into one unit.
ELECTRONICS
soyacincau.com

LG Display shows off a reclining chair with a curved OLED TV in it for CES 2022

It’s our third LG-related story in two days, with the South Korean company continuing to tease their products for their upcoming CES 2022 show. Having already revealed their new gaming laptop and square monitor, their LG Display division has now unveiled their own lineup of concepts to show off at CES 2022, including a media-focused throne for one that they’re calling the ‘Media Chair’.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

CES 2022 starts to fall apart as T-Mobile, Amazon, and others bail on in-person conference

Another year, another gigantic tech tradeshow that looks like it may be falling apart as the COVID-19 pandemic continues — now that T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, one of the Consumer Electronics Show’s featured speakers, has publicly announced that his company won’t be attending the world’s largest electronics show next month. Amazon has also decided not to attend the show in-person, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
BUSINESS
The Verge

LG Display shows off a versatile lineup of transparent OLED screens at CES 2022

LG Display has come up with more uses for transparent screens with its innovative new concepts that will be on display at CES 2022: the OLED Shelf, Shopping Managing Showcase, Show Window, and Smart Window. The company is not to be confused with LG Electronics, as LG Display simply creates concepts that other companies can adopt and introduce to the market.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy