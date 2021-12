Why are we waiting on cryptocurrency ETFs? Seriously. I know there are now a few options to invest in bitcoin futures via an exchange-traded fund (ETF), and there are spot bitcoin ETFs available in Canada, but it seems like many financial advisors and writers are waiting with bated breath for a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S. to suddenly open up the floodgates of digital asset investing to the entire world.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO