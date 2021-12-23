ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Here are some places in Maryland to get a COVID test on Christmas Eve

By Alex Mann, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

With the coronavirus is surging in Maryland ahead of the holidays, public health officials urge people to get tested for COVID-19 before they gather with family and friends.

Many places to get tested are closed Dec. 24, including the state health department-run State Center in Baltimore. Rapid tests are in high demand and difficult to find, though there are a few options to try before the holiday weekend .

Here are some places where you can get tested on Christmas Eve, according to the Maryland Department of Health:

  • Allegany County Fairgrounds — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11400 Moss Ave., Cumberland
  • Dunkirk District Park — 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk
  • New Life Church, La Plata — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata
  • Dorchester County Health Department COVID-19 Satellite Center — By appointment only (410-228-0235) at 103 Cedar St., Cambridge
  • Garrett County Health Department Clinic — Call 301-334-7697 to make an appointment between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1025 Memorial Dr., Oakland

  • Roseu Medical Group, Laurel — By appointment only (301-604-8000) at 7350 Van Dusen Road, Laurel
  • Talbot Business Center — Call 410-819-5632 to make an appointment between 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 28712 Glebe Road, Easton

This story has been updated to omit the availability of COVID-19 tests at the Howard County Health Department on Dec. 24. The Sun regrets the error.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s December COVID-19 surge: Here’s what you missed over the holiday weekend

While many Marylanders spent the weekend celebrating Christmas, the state’s coronavirus metrics continued to surge — breaking pandemic records — according to data posted Sunday evening. The state did not post new COVID data on Friday and Saturday due to the holiday, but by Sunday, some 25,000 new COVID-19 cases were added to Maryland’s tallies and the state’s seven-day average positivity rate ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Mount de Sales’ Juliette Whittaker headlines 2021 Baltimore Sun girls cross country All-Metro as Runner of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls cross country teams for the 2021 season. Runner of the Year Juliette Whittaker, Mount de Sales, senior Just three years before Whittaker was named The Baltimore Sun’s 2020-21 High School Girls Athlete of the Year, she was a swimmer. But it took giving up that aquatic sport to realize her potential as one of the country’s best high school runners, ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy