Here are some places in Maryland to get a COVID test on Christmas Eve

With the coronavirus is surging in Maryland ahead of the holidays, public health officials urge people to get tested for COVID-19 before they gather with family and friends.

Many places to get tested are closed Dec. 24, including the state health department-run State Center in Baltimore. Rapid tests are in high demand and difficult to find, though there are a few options to try before the holiday weekend .

Here are some places where you can get tested on Christmas Eve, according to the Maryland Department of Health:

Allegany County Fairgrounds — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11400 Moss Ave., Cumberland

Dunkirk District Park — 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk

New Life Church, La Plata — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata

Dorchester County Health Department COVID-19 Satellite Center — By appointment only (410-228-0235) at 103 Cedar St., Cambridge

Garrett County Health Department Clinic — Call 301-334-7697 to make an appointment between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1025 Memorial Dr., Oakland





Roseu Medical Group, Laurel — By appointment only (301-604-8000) at 7350 Van Dusen Road, Laurel

Talbot Business Center — Call 410-819-5632 to make an appointment between 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 28712 Glebe Road, Easton

This story has been updated to omit the availability of COVID-19 tests at the Howard County Health Department on Dec. 24. The Sun regrets the error.