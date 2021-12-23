ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Jimmy Patronis to CFPB: Debt Collectors Shouldn’t Weaponize Social Media Against Consumers

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323ryt_0dUmYhrZ00

Last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a letter to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra regarding provisions in new rules, which recently took effect by CFPB allowing debt collection agencies to contact debtors via email, text messages, and on social media.

In the letter, the CFO called on Director Rohit Chopra to reevaluate the merit of the provisions, which could lead to fraud and scams by criminals posing as debt collection agency representatives.

The letter is below.

Dear Director Chopra:

On behalf of the consumers of the state of Florida, I’m writing you today regarding provisions in new rules, which recently took effect by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that allow debt collection agencies the ability to contact debtors via email, text messages, and even on social media sites. I do not believe the federal government should allow debt collectors to weaponize social media against Florida consumers.

As the state’s Chief Financial Officer, my top concern is protecting Florida consumers from fraud. These days, there are too many online scams and threats taking advantage of consumers to allow debt collections companies to operate in this manner. In fact, I have no doubt there are scam artists scheming right now on how to defraud consumers through these provisions by posing as debt collectors. Currently, the Federal Trade Commission reports that the top category for fraud in Florida are imposter scams with over 43,000 reports in 2021 alone.

There are several other avenues for which legitimate debt collection companies can use to contact delinquent borrowers. I seriously doubt messages through text or social media will be effective in the long run and will cause further distrust in legitimate debt collection efforts.

I respectfully ask you to reevaluate the merit of these provisions and protect consumers from the pitfalls of online harassment, scams, and financial abuse. Please contact my office if you would like to discuss this matter further.

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Is 2022 the year for workers’ comp changes? Jimmy Patronis’ office says, ‘YES!’

The department wants to reduce penalties for businesses that are first-time offenders of the state’s workers' compensation laws. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis‘ office will push for several changes to workers’ compensation during the 2022 Legislative Session. Appearing at the Florida Workers’ Compensation Institute annual meeting...
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Wants to Review Florida Retirement System to See Investments in Chinese Companies

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a meeting this week of the State Board of Administration where he, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and Attorney General Ashley Moody moved to revoke all proxy voting authority that has been given to outside fund managers, to clarify the state’s expectation that all fund managers should act solely in the financial interest of the state’s funds, and to conduct a survey of all of the investments of the Florida Retirement System to determine how many assets the state has in Chinese companies.
FLORIDA STATE
newsy.com

Americans Don't Trust Social Media Companies With Their Information

It's not always easy to find something all Americans, of all ages and political leanings, agree on. But there's one thing that we do: We don't trust social media companies with our information. That's the big takeaway from a new Washington Post poll. Now, some respondents are seeking more government...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FloridaDaily

Overview of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Background: Moody is a fifth-generation Floridian born and raised in Plant City. She attended the University of Florida where she earned her bachelors and masters degrees in accounting and juris doctor. She later attended Stetson University College of Law earning a Masters of Law in International Law. Moody began her legal career with the law firm of Holland & Knight, where she practiced commercial litigation.
FLORIDA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

CFPB Takes Action Against Access Funding and Its Leadership for Misleading Consumers with Structured Settlements

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) took action against Access Funding and two executives for steering consumers considering signing away future structured settlement payments for lump sum payments to receive “independent advice” from an attorney, Charles Smith, who was paid directly by Access Funding, and indicating to consumers that the transactions required very little scrutiny. The parties filed a proposed order which, if entered by the court, would require Access Funding and the executives, Lee Jundanian and Raffi Boghosian, to pay $40,000 in disgorgement and a $10,000 civil penalty, and it would permanently ban them from referring consumers to certain individuals and for-profit entities offering advice on structured settlement transactions.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Patronis
MarketRealist

Debt Ceiling and Social Security: Is There a Connection?

Congress has approved raising the federal debt limit by $2.5 trillion and the bill has been sent to President Joe Biden for ratification. The debt ceiling has been raised to around $31.5 billion and the new ceiling should help fund the government into 2023. Meanwhile, many people wonder how the debt ceiling and social security are connected.
U.S. POLITICS
mychamplainvalley.com

Proposal would protect New Yorkers from predatory debt collectors

(NEWS10) – A proposed new amendment introduced by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) seeks to protect consumers from predatory debt collection practices and scams. DFS said the amendment will ensure New Yorkers pay only debts they owe and pay them only once. According to DFS, its investigation found...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KYTV

Debt collectors using social media; here are tips to avoid a scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you owe money, debt collectors can now reach you at your fingertips. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau updated standards to now allow debt collectors to reach people through social media, text, or email. The policy change does come with strict regulation, though. The change is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Collectors#Debt Collection#Consumer Debt#Cfpb#Cfo
FloridaDaily

Florida TaxWatch Looks Ahead to the Economy in 2022

Last week Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released its “2022 Economic Preview: Settling into a New Normal,” the taxpayer research institute’s latest economic commentary. The report cautions that, while several estimates seem to signal robust economic growth in the year ahead, Floridians must be prepared to adapt to nuances in the labor market’s recovery, such as rising inflation rates resulting from supply chain issues and other workforce-related complications.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Proposes $99.7 Billion Budget for 2022-2023 Fiscal Year

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a $99.7 billion budget proposal for the Legislature to consider when it meets next year. DeSantis dubbed his proposal the “Freedom First Budget” and his proposal is slightly under the $101.5 billion budget he signed last year when there was more federal money due to the pandemic. However, it remains higher than the $92.2 billion budget that DeSantis signed two years ago.
EDUCATION
FloridaDaily

Overview of Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez

Background: Prior to being elected as Ron DeSantis’ Lt. Governor, Miami native Jeanette Núñez served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives represented parts of Miami-Dade County and Broward County From 2010 to 2018 and rose into the House leadership. She succeeded David Rivera, who ran for Congress in 2010. During the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, Núñez was a staunch supporter of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. In March 2017, Nuñez was appointed to the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a 37-member commission that reviews and proposes changes to the Florida Constitution. In 2018, DeSantis chose her to be his running mate.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy