MADISON – Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said Thursday that she’s “pleased” to learn of U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization for two new medications to treat COVID-19. The FDA recently gave approval to Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir, the first oral antiviral medications authorized for use in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. The federal government will begin the allocation of these medications shortly and DHS is preparing for this medication to become available to eligible Wisconsinites within the coming weeks.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO