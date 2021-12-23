ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Their View: Moral bankruptcy doesn't count in Sackler family protection deal

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch
heraldcourier.com
 5 days ago

A federal judge on Dec. 16 correctly annulled a disgusting deal approved in federal bankruptcy court that allowed the pharmaceutical world’s infamous Sackler family to escape future liability for the national opioid-addiction crisis the family helped create. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon saw through the blatant abuse of...

