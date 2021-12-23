Their View: Moral bankruptcy doesn't count in Sackler family protection deal

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today applauded a district court decision to reverse a New York bankruptcy court’s confirmation of Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy reorganization plan. Today’s decision was the result of appeals filed by California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, the District of Columbia, the United States Trustee, and other creditors. Through their ownership and control of Purdue, members of the Sackler family made billions of dollars from the sale of OxyContin, a powerful prescription opioid and key contributor to the opioid public health crisis. Despite this, in exchange for a monetary contribution to the reorganization plan, the bankruptcy reorganization plan included sweeping third-party releases for the Sackler family. With no admission of liability, these releases granted the Sacklers lifetime immunity from any future civil liability related to the opioid crisis, and prevented states like California from holding them accountable.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO