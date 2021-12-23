ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Carolina Forest teen covers car in 2,800 Christmas lights

By Maya Lockett
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obwIU_0dUmXSXL00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Carolina Forest teen has decorated his car with 2,800 Christmas lights — something he’s done every year since buying a 1972 Volkswagen in 2017.

The most visible car in Horry County is sitting in a driveway in the Avalon neighborhood in Carolina Forest and it belongs to 19-year-old Niko Morgan. He found his car for $5,000 on craigslist.

In October it’s a pumpkin, and this Christmas it is “Santa’s Buggy.” Morgan covered the car in 2,800 Christmas lights and powered it with the help of a 300-watt inverter.

“The elderly people, they see like a part of their past because of how old the car is, and to the kids it looks like a toy rolling down the street and I think that’s cool,” Niko Morgan said.

Pick a pet that fits your lifestyle, Florence shelter says as many consider holiday adoptions

The first year he started with only a few hundred lights and every year his goal has been to add as many lights as possible, as well as unique elements to the car.

Morgan added 1,000 new lights to his car this year. Part of the reason being he wanted to create even bigger smiles after going through a second year in a pandemic.

Morgan’s mom, Simone Morgan says that people of all ages enjoy watching his car coast through different neighborhoods every year.

“People will come up to me and say you have such an amazing and creative son,” Simone Morgan said. “He does all of these different things and I don’t know how but he always figures it out.”

Niko Morgan is a college student at Horry Georgetown Technical College. He plans to transfer to Clemson University with hopes of pursuing a degree in automotive engineering.

Niko Morgan’s glowing car caught the eye of the Horry County Fire Rescue station 39. One night he followed them into a Kroger parking lot while they drove around with a waving Santa. He went there to say hi, but left as the newest member of the station 39 parade.

State lawmakers give Family Justice Center $1.5M for new domestic violence shelter in Horry County

And for the last two years, he joins them three nights in the month of December following behind them, putting smiles on people’s faces and making kids’ jaws drop.

“My favorite part about the experience is seeing everyone’s reactions,” Niko Morgan said. “I think it is so cool that I can spread Christmas joy just by driving around in my car.”

The Santa car also competes in drag racing. Niko Morgan took the car to race at a drag strip in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Next year for the holidays he wants to see if the multi-skilled car can handle 3,000 lights, and is already thinking of different ways he wants to decorate the car next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

Related
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Bingo

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 25-26 is Bingo, a 2-month-old domestic short-haired kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Bingo is considered a “therapy” kitten because of a special bond with Lucky, another cat that came to the shelter after being hurt in a car crash, […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Florence, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Society
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

South Carolina resident sends supplies to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A resident of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, mobilized a relief effort to support Kentucky communities following the state’s deadly tornado outbreak. Organizers said Toni Van Schoyck coordinated efforts to send a 53-foot truck “full of essential supplies” to support relief efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky, after the destructive tornadoes that happened […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Domestic Violence#Elderly People#Carolina Forest#Clemson University#Kroger
WBTW News13

2 injured after golf cart flips near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Friday afternoon after a golf cart flipped near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 2:50 p.m. to the area of Augusta Plantation Drive and Gracie Road for an overturned golf cart, HCFR said. Two people were taken to a hospital […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Churches offering free meals to Horry County residents

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The annual Community Christmas Dinner is returning to Myrtle Beach for its 33rd year. Free dinners are available to anyone, according to Ricky Zimmerman, a volunteer. The event is pick-up and delivery only this year, according to Zimmerman. More than 14,000 meals are expected to be served. The event will […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Society
WBTW News13

Rollover crash injures 2, slows traffic in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday afternoon following a rollover crash in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. in the area of Old Highway 472 and Highway 66 and lanes of traffic were blocked while emergency crews […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

The Weight of 8 podcast members hold annual toy drive

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – On Christmas Eve, Members of The Weight of the 8 set out to bring some holiday cheer to the Florence community with their annual toy drive. They provided new, and lightly used toys to children in need during the holidays. Members Marquis Wideman, Rashawn McClam, Jawaun McClam, and Eric Ruppert started […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

5K+
Followers
798
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy