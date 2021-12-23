ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

I Grant You Permission To Care About These Boys At The World Juniors

By Lauren Theisen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimes are tough for a hockey fan right now. Due to a flood of new COVID cases around the league, the NHL has played a grand total of two games since Monday, with no more scheduled until next Monday, and there’s not even the promise of the Olympics to keep us...

CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
habsworld.net

Previewing the Habs at the World Juniors

HabsWorld.net -- The end of December means it’s time for the World Junior Hockey Championships. Here is a look at the Canadiens youngsters that will be participating. Kaiden Guhle (Canada) – Guhle is one of Montreal’s most promising prospects and is off to a dominant start in the WHL this season after making a strong push for a spot at training camp with the Canadiens. With Prince Albert (and briefly Edmonton before leaving for Canada’s camp), Guhle has been impactful at both ends of the rink.
FanSided

A Primer for the 2021 World Junior Championships

Starting today, Canada will be hosting the World Junior Championships. This year the opening round games will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB. Teams in each pool will play a round robin competition of four games with the top four teams in each pool advancing to the quarter finals. The bottom teams in each pool will play a best two out of three relegation series to see which team moves back to Division 1-A.
WKBN

NHL to bring back taxi squads to keep season going

The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday.
NHL

Looking Back at Isles in the World Juniors

NewYorkIslanders.com looks back at the Isles who have represented their countries at the World Juniors. With the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship getting underway in Edmonton and Red Deer on Dec. 26, NewYorkIslanders.com looks back at current Islanders who have represented their respective countries at the World Juniors through the years.
NHL

