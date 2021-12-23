Graham Neff promoted to athletic director at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson promoted Graham Neff to athletic director on Thursday, elevating an assistant in the department who is well-liked by the program’s coaches.

Neff takes over for Dan Radakovich, who left Clemson after nine years to become athletic director at Miami. University trustees voted unanimously at a virtual meeting to approve Neff for the job.

Neff, 38, has been at Clemson for nine years and was most recently responsible for financial matters and fundraising in the athletic department.

“He has a great working relationship with the coaching staff,” said Clemson President Jim Clements, who recommended Neff for the job.

Neff will be paid $850,000 a year to start on a contract that runs through June 2027. He can get bonuses based on athletic and fundraising success.

Neff started his career in athletics as a student manager for Georgia Tech basketball.