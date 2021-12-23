ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL running back and recent Albany County hire Dion Lewis arrested for DWI

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEJvO_0dUmWCL400

GUILDERLAND — Dion Lewis, a former NFL running back recently hired as the Albany County community health and wellness development coordinator, was arrested for DWI on Sunday, Dec. 19, after getting pulled over for vehicle and traffic violations.

According to Guilderland Deputy Police Chief Curtis Cox, officers pulled Lewis over on Western Avenue near the intersection with Church Road a few minutes after midnight.

He didn’t refuse a breath test at the scene but he refused to blow into the device properly, Cox said, which constitutes the infraction of refusing to submit to a breath test. He also refused to submit to a chemical test during the booking process.

He was charged with that along with the infractions of improper/unsafe turn signal, making an unsafe right turn and the misdemeanor of first offense DWI.

“Dion has informed us of the incident,” said Mary Rozak, spokeswoman for County Executive Dan McCoy. “He continues to work as a committed ambassador on promoting Covid-19 vaccinations in our communities and programs and services offered by the County. We respect the legal system and will not comment further until the process is complete.”

On Nov. 24, McCoy announced he was hiring Lewis, who grew up in Albany County, to build “trust with residents and connecting them with services Albany County” has to offer.

“We have a great opportunity because Dion is a role model, especially with young men, and one of the lessons we learned over the last 22 months dealing with COVID is that some people can be skeptical of government,” McCoy said at the time. “Dion’s a credible messenger and will be able to help us break through those barriers.”

Lewis, a standout at Albany Academy, played 10 years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 2017 with the New England Patriots.

It is not the first time he ran into problems with police. In 2012, Lewis and his brother were charged with doing damage to the Hampton Inn on Chapel Street and then pulling a fire alarm. Falsely reporting a fire is a felony.

He is due in Guilderland Town Court on Jan. 6, Cox said.

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

Niskayuna principal, former Bethlehem Central School District administrator arrested for DWI

GLENMONT — Bethlehem police arrested 44-year-old elementary school principal for DWI after she was spotted driving on Route 9W at around 10:12 p.m. without her headlights on. According to reports, when officers pulled over Laurel Jones on Saturday, Nov. 27, they allegedly detected an odor of alcohol and noticed she had glassy eyes. Jones told […]
Spotlight News

200 new COVID cases in Albany County, again

ALBANY — For the second day in a row, there were more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. From Tuesday, Nov. 30 to Wednesday, Dec. 1, there were 211 and from Wednesday to Thursday, Dec. 2, there were 200; bringing the total to 34,609 cases to date, said Albany County Executive Dan […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

UPDATE: Arrest made in BCHS online threat

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central School District Superintendent Jody Monroe informed parents and guardians this afternoon, Wednesday, Dec. 1 that an arrest was made as she clarified details surrounding the online threat case. According to Monroe’s emailed statement, the high school student alleged to have made online threats now faces one felony count of making a […]
DELMAR, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dion Lewis
Spotlight News

Food: Quiche Lorraine

Cheese is a comfort food that boasts a sizable fan base. It’s featured prominently in many dishes, including quiche. Quiche is a rich, cheese custard tart that originated in France. While there are many varieties of quiche, Quiche Lorraine is perhaps the best-known and the blueprint upon which all other quiches are based. Individuals who […]
RECIPES
Spotlight News

TikTok challenge calls for violence, schools and police respond

Social media pranks calling for mischievous behavior at high schools across the country have escalated, calling for gun violence for tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 17, and prompting school officials and law enforcement to respond. This afternoon, emails from local school officials were accompanied by separate messages from law enforcement agencies alerting families that they are working […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Colonie police take three illegal guns off the streets

COLONIE — Three handguns were taken off the streets during two separate incidents. According to Lt. Daniel Belles, on Thursday, Dec. 2, police responded to the Surestay Plus Hotel on Wolf Road at around 4 a.m. for a report of an altercation between multiple individuals. During the investigation, police discovered Enas Saideddine, 25, of Albany, […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

GE to produce zero waste blades by 2030

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, recently announced it will produce zero waste blades by 2030, a significant milestone for the industry as it seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of its products. The commitment represents a step forward in the company’s sustainability journey after becoming the first carbon neutral […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#American Football#County#Covid#Albany Academy#The New England Patriots
Spotlight News

Lights in the Park

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department is hosting its second Holiday Lights in the Park at Elm Avenue Park on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays season as you drive in the park in the comfort of your own vehicle with famil and friends. Local […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central seeks COVID tests

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central is asking families looking to test their students out of COVID-related quarantine to seek out a test and share those results as the district prepares its own testing program. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced a new pilot policy established between his office and the County Department of Health with local […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

City of Albany should help fund patrols and dispatchers

On Nov. 3, Sheriff Craig Apple appeared at an Albany County budget hearing and said his department was going to need more county taxpayer money to hire three 911 dispatchers and to pay the overtime cost of providing special sheriff’s patrols to the City of Albany. It is an admirable attempt to effectively deal with […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Spotlight News

Voters will decide terms of Colonie supervisor and clerk

COLONIE — The Town Board, by a 6-1 vote, forwarded to referendum a local law that would change the terms of the supervisor and the clerk from two years to four beginning after the 2023 election. Three residents spoke in favor of the measure, which, as per state law, will be voted on during the […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Town Board to decide over ethics saga surrounding its highway czar

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Town Board is scheduled to decide what disciplinary action to take against its highway superintendent following an apparent ethics violation. In October, the Town Ethics Board reviewed an ethics complaint filed against Highway Superintendent Marc Dorsey regarding excess dirt he had delivered to his home residence from Hodorowski Homes, LLC without […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem takes a pass on cannabis for now

DELMAR — Bethlehem Town Board members said they welcome the prospect of having cannabis dispensaries in town, they’re just waiting on the state Office of Cannabis Management to start setting regulations first. The Town Board opted out of allowing cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges with a unanimous vote on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Before the […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Colonie Senior Services gets final OK to build on Elks Lane

COLONIE — By unanimous decision, the Planning Board gave final approval to a plan to demolish the Elks Lodge off Route 155 and build a 127,500-square-foot, three story building for affordable senior housing. The plan, introduced by Colonie Senior Services Center Inc. in June, would have 99 units and 162 beds and include a senior center, […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Colonie drops Suburban Council opener to Troy

COLONIE — The Garnet Raiders lost its Suburban Council and home opener to Troy, 71-57, on Friday, Dec. 10. The two were knotted after the first quarter, 13-13, but Troy outscored Colonie 17-4 in the second to take a 30-17 lead into the half and the Raiders could not make up the ground in the […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Gov. Hochul mandates masks for all indoor public places

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul is requiring masks at all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. The mask mandate will go into effect on Dec. 13 and stay in place until Jan. 15, 2022 after which the state will assess the hospitalization and infection rates to see if it should […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy