College seniors graduating this winter or next spring can expect a stronger job market than last year as they seek to join the workforce. That’s according to the results of an annual recruiting survey by Michigan State University’s Employment Research Institute that found the hiring of graduates with a bachelor’s degree will grow 15 percent this year, and more than half of employers that are hiring will increase starting wages. Nearly half of employers plan to have new employees work onsite while 28 percent will use a hybrid model. Employment Research Institute Director Phil Gardner recently discussed the latest job market trends confronting new graduates.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO