ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Man arrested after busting into stranger’s hotel room, trying to stuff over $2,000 in toilet tank, NC police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pu79b_0dUmVDBa00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have been arrested on drug charges after a bizarre chase in High Point.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, High Point police attempted to stop a car around the 100 block of Greenview Terrace. The vehicle stopped and two men ran from the vehicle towards the Arcadia Inn.

Roger Little, 33, who police said was a passenger in the car, was apprehended. Officers chased the driver, Joshua Cureton, 30, all the way to the Arcadia Inn where he was seen on the second floor of the building and then disappeared into an unknown room.

Officers began knocking on doors, and an occupant of one of the rooms told them a man he didn’t know ran into his room and was hiding in the bathroom.

Cureton was arrested in the bathroom. According to police, he tried to hide $2,239 in the tank of the toilet. The money and a small amount of marijuana were seized. Police said there was evidence that Cureton had flushed more marijuana down the toilet.

A gun was found inside the car and seized.

Cureton was charged with possession with intent to sell, felonious restraint, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony flee to elude. He was given a $125,000 secured bond.

Little was charged with obstructing law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Busting#Hotel Room#Marijuana#Weather#Wghp#Greenview Terrace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 17

High Point man charged in death of CMPD officer, mother of 3 killed in I-85 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man is facing charges in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Daniel Morgan of High Point is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

3K+
Followers
646
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy