Form 8-K/A LZG INTERNATIONAL, INC. For: Oct 23

MATTERPORT, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF PUBLIC WARRANTS. SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the "Public Warrants") to purchase shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement entered into between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("Continental") on December 15, 2020, as amended by that certain First Amendment to Warrant Agreement, by and among the Company, Continental and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("AST"), dated as of July 22, 2021 (as amended, the "Warrant Agreement"), as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO") and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 14, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the "Redemption Price"). As of December 15, 2021, there were 6,900,000 Public Warrants issued and outstanding. Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO and that are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.

