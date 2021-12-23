ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Form 8-K/A LZG INTERNATIONAL, INC. For: Oct 23

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. October 23, 2021. Date of Report. (Date of earliest event reported) Commission file number:. 000-53994....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q INNSUITES HOSPITALITY For: Oct 31

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 1. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of InnSuites Hospitality Trust;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GBT Technologies Inc. For: Dec 22

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 22, 2021. GBT TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SCWorx Corp. For: Dec 22

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported):. December 22, 2021. SCWORX CORP. (Exact name...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CAMBER ENERGY, INC. For: Dec 24

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 24, 2021. Camber Energy, Inc. (Exact name...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reports#Internal Control#Stock Options#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Lzg International#Cfr
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Lucira Health, Inc. For: Dec 23

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-39976. 27-2491037. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K DarkPulse, Inc. For: Dec 23

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 23, 2021. Commission File Number. 000-18730. DARKPULSE, INC. (Exact...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. For: Dec 21

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wiley Appoints Inder M. Singh to Board of Directors. HOBOKEN, N.J. December 16, 2021 –Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced that Inder M. Singh, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Arm Ltd., has joined the company’s Board of Directors.
HOBOKEN, NJ
StreetInsider.com

Form 10-K OPTICAL CABLE CORP For: Oct 31

10-K ________________________________________________. ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE. TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE. (Exact name of the registrant as specified in its charter) ________________________________________________. Virginia. 54-1237042. (State or other jurisdiction of. incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification No.) 5290 Concourse Drive.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Trademarks
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CYTOKINETICS INC For: Dec 20

8-K _____________________. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 350 Oyster Point Boulevard. ,. South San Francisco. ,. California. 94080. (Address of Principal...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Montauk Renewables, Inc. For: Dec 13

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 1-39919. 85-3189583. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. For: Dec 15

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-38959. 84-1850815. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Matterport, Inc./DE For: Dec 15

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MATTERPORT, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF PUBLIC WARRANTS. SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement entered into between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”) on December 15, 2020, as amended by that certain First Amendment to Warrant Agreement, by and among the Company, Continental and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“AST”), dated as of July 22, 2021 (as amended, the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 14, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). As of December 15, 2021, there were 6,900,000 Public Warrants issued and outstanding. Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO and that are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Tuscan Holdings Corp. For: Dec 15

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer. of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 135 E. 57th Street. ,. 17th Floor. New York. ,. NY. 10022. (Address of Principal Executive...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vera Therapeutics, Inc. For: Dec 10

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (. 650. ) 770-0077. 170 Harbor Way. ,
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ABM INDUSTRIES INC /DE/ For: Dec 15

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ABM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2022 GUIDANCE. •Fourth quarter revenue of $1.7 billion, up 14.2% year-over-year. •Fourth quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SHARING ECONOMY INTERNAT For: Dec 15

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the “Purchase Agreement”) dated as of 15th December 2021, is between Sharing Economy International Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), and PYRAM LC ARCHITECTURE LIMITED (the “Purchaser”).
INCOME TAX
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-A12B NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.

PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) Namtai Industrial Estate. No. 2 Namtai Road, Gushu Community, Xixiang Township. Baoan District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province. People’s Republic of China...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K IMMUNIC, INC. For: Dec 14

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immunic, Inc. Publishes Positive Results from the Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Parts of its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IMU-935, a Potentially Best-in-Class Oral IL-17 Inhibitor. – Unblinded Data Established a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNAT For: Dec 14

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This Confidential Retirement Agreement and Release (the “Agreement”) is entered into between Kenneth Winemaster (“Winemaster”) and Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company”). This Agreement will be effective upon expiration of the revocation period provided in Section 11 of this Agreement (the “Effective Date”).
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Eton Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 14

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. December 14, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy