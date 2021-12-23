ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Legend Franco Harris Presented With Key To Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers legend Franco Harris now has a key to the city of Pittsburgh.

Mayor Bill Peduto presented the key to Harris Thursday afternoon, on the 49th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

The mayor’s office said Harris isn’t just a football icon, but also a “treasured member of the Pittsburgh community.”

During the presentation, Peduto thanked Harris for being a part of the community and an example of a player who gives back to their adopted home.

Harris played with the Steelers for 12 years, coming to the city in 1972. He’s supported the community with Pittsburgh Promise, the Heinz Endowments and food insecurity. He’s also become an advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine in Pittsburgh’s Black community.

The Immaculate Reception at Three Rivers Stadium against the Oakland Raiders has been voted the greatest moment in NFL history, leading the Steelers to their first-ever playoff win. With 22 seconds left and the Steelers trailing 7-6, the ball ricocheted off a helmet right to Harris and he ran the ball to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown.

