Form 8-K GCP Applied Technologies For: Dec 21

 5 days ago

This letter (the "Modification Agreement") modifies certain incentive awards previously issued to you by GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") effective as of the date...

StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SCWorx Corp. For: Dec 22

Pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported):. December 22, 2021. SCWORX CORP. (Exact name...
StreetInsider.com

Rubicon Technologies to Go Public Through Merger With Founder SPAC (FOUN)

Rubicon® (or the "Company"), a certified B-Corporation and innovative software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and Founder SPAC ("Founder") (Nasdaq: FOUN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement that will result in Rubicon becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Rubicon Technologies and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "RBT." The company will continue to be based in Lexington, Kentucky, and led by Nate Morris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon, and other key executive leadership.
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC ("Ampere") to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere's other limited liability company members ("Purchaser"). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM's entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
StreetInsider.com

Form 497J BARRETT OPPORTUNITY FUND

Re: Barrett Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act"), as amended, and pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the regulations thereunder, the Fund, hereby certifies that the form of Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information that would have been filed under Rule 497(b) or (c) under the 1933 Act would not have differed from that contained in the most recent amendment for the Fund dated December 29, 2021, and filed electronically as Post-Effective Amendment No. 60 to the Fund's Registration Statement on Form N-1A on December 17, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. For: Dec 27

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. For the month of December, 2021. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CAMBER ENERGY, INC. For: Dec 24

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 24, 2021. Camber Energy, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Arcutis Biotherapeutics, For: Dec 22

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Secures $225 Million in Non-Dilutive Debt Financing from SLR Capital Partners. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec 23, 2021 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CHIMERIX INC For: Dec 22

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Chimerix, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-35867. 33-0903395. (State...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Life On Earth, Inc. For: Dec 17

Life On Earth, Inc. Signs Purchase Agreement With CareClix Holdings, Inc. Company Moves Forward To Complete The Acquisition of the CareClix Group Of Companies. New York, NY December 23,...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MMEX Resources Corp For: Dec 22

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 333-152608. 26-1749145. (State of. incorporation) (Commission File. Number) (IRS Employer. Identification Number) 3616 Far West Blvd.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Lucira Health, Inc. For: Dec 23

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-39976. 27-2491037. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A LZG INTERNATIONAL, INC. For: Oct 23

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. October 23, 2021. Date of Report. (Date of earliest event reported) Commission file number:. 000-53994. LZG...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 APPLIED MATERIALS INC For: Dec 19 Filed by: Salehpour Ali

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents number of shares that were automatically withheld upon vesting of equity awards to cover tax withholding...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Landmark Infrastructure For: Dec 22

Effective as of, and contingent upon, the Closing (as defined in that certain Transaction Agreement, dated as of August 21, 2021 (the "Transaction Agreement"), by and between Infrastructure REIT LLC/Landmark Infrastructure Inc., LM DV Infrastructure, LLC, LM Infra Acquisition Company, LLC, Landmark Infrastructure Inc., Landmark Dividend LLC, Digital LD MergerCo LLC, Digital LD MergerCo II LLC, Landmark Infrastructure Inc., Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC (the "GP")), I hereby resign from my position as an independent director of the GP. Such resignation shall take effect immediately upon the Closing without the need for any further action, requirement, or acceptance by me or any individual or entity and the GP may take all necessary actions to effectuate the above resignation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing in this letter shall prejudice, limit, alter or waive my rights as a director of the GP or otherwise as a Covered Person (as defined in the Transaction Agreement) under the Transaction Agreement or any other existing agreements and arrangements, including, without limitation, with respect to compensation, indemnification, exculpation and advancement of expenses, elimination of liability, exculpation from liabilities and insurance.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. For: Dec 21

Wiley Appoints Inder M. Singh to Board of Directors. HOBOKEN, N.J. December 16, 2021 –Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced that Inder M. Singh, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Arm Ltd., has joined the company's Board of Directors.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRE For: Dec 21

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) IRSA Investments and Representations Inc. (Translation of registrant´s name into English) Republic of Argentina. (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) Carlos Della Paolera 261 9th Floor. (C1001ADA) Buenos...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MILLS MUSIC TRUST For: Dec 21

To the holders (the "Unit Holders") of Trust Certificates representing interests (the "Trust Units") in Mills Music Trust (the "Trust"):. Enclosed you will...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K LEGATO MERGER CORP. II For: Dec 20

Legato Merger Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants. NEW YORK, December 20, 2021—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: LGTOU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing on or about December 22, 2021, holders of its units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "LGTO" and "LGTOW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "LGTOU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K SK TELECOM CO LTD For: Dec 20

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check...
