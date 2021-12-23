ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 424B2 BARCLAYS BANK PLC

 3 days ago

Terms used in this pricing supplement, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the prospectus supplement. Minimum denomination of $1,000, and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. Initial Valuation Date:. December 21, 2021. Issue Date:. December 27, 2021. Final Valuation Date:*. December 22,...

StreetInsider.com

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Clinigen Group PLC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:. (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Offeror - Triley Bidco Limited. (e)...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS: Tungsten Corporation Plc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s)

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) USA. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City of registered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Statement Nos. 333-255302 and 333-255302-03 Callable Contingent Coupon Equity Linked Securities Linked to the Worst Performing of the Nasdaq-100 Index® ,...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Barclays gets banking licence in Australia

UK-based Barclays has received approval from Australia's prudential regulator to operate as a foreign bank in the country. In August Barclays had previously pumped money into its India arm to tap rising corporate and investment banking activity in the South Asian nation. Barclays had re-established its Australia office in 2018...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s FCA Fines HSBC Bank plc £63.9M for “Deficient” Transaction Monitoring Controls

As noted in an update from the FCA, HSBC used automated processes to “monitor hundreds of millions of transactions a month to identify possible financial crime.”. But the FCA found that three key parts of HSBC’s transaction monitoring systems “showed serious weaknesses over a period of eight years from 31 March 2010 to 31 March 2018.”
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Premier Miton Group plc

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:. (c) Name...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Future Health ESG Corp. For: Dec 09 Filed by: BARCLAYS PLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) The reporting persons did not engage in any reportable transactions during the relevant period. The reporting persons are no longer subject...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Invesco Ltd. Form 8.3 Clinigen Group Plc

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. (a)Full name of discloser:Invesco Ltd. Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The notes do not bear interest. The amount that you will be paid on your notes on the stated maturity date (December 22, 2026) is based on the lesser performing of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index and the Russell 2000® Index as measured from the trade date (December 17, 2021) to and including the determination date (December 17, 2026).
MARKETS
baltimorenews.net

Barclays to expand private banking in Singapore from its base in India

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, December 27 (ANI): Last week, British banking giant Barclays announced that it had secured a licence from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) to operate as a foreign authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) in the country. Its Sydney branch is expected to launch services as a foreign bank by April 2022.
WORLD
StreetInsider.com

Tuniu (TOUR) Announces Up to $2M Upcoming Insider Buy by Senior Management

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that certain senior management members of Tuniu, consisting of Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Mr. Wei Zhang, executive vice president, and Mr. Anqiang Chen, financial controller, as well as certain employees of Tuniu, intend to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depositary shares ("ADS") on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of US$2 million within the next 6 months, pursuant and subject to the restrictions of, and consistent with, the applicable laws and regulations and the Company's securities trading policy.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form FWP ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Filed by: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The information in this preliminary terms supplement is not complete and may be changed. Royal Bank of Canada is offering Auto-Callable Contingent Coupon Barrier Notes (the “Notes”) linked to the common stock (the “Reference Stock”) of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (the “Reference Stock Issuer”). The Notes are our senior unsecured obligations, will pay a quarterly Contingent Coupon at the rate and under the circumstances specified below, and will have the terms described in the documents described above, as supplemented or modified by this terms supplement.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Daniel Federle downgraded StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $22.00 (from $100.00). The analyst comments "We reduce our DCF-based TP to USD22 (from USD100) to incorporate: (i) a higher Ke, (ii) a lower contribution from its credit product, and (iii) a sharp increase in financial expenses. For the same reasons, we reduce our net income estimate by 84% to BRL514mn, 7% margin, for 22E. We downgrade STNE to Neutral as it lacks clear catalysts, earnings momentum is poor, and its short-term P/E of 56x does not bring comfort. However, we believe that the long-term value of this still-strong business is undervalued and lowered estimates leave room for potential positive surprises."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ares Management (ARES) Acquires AMP’s PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt Platform for AUD $428M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that its subsidiary, Ares Holdings L.P., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AMP’s PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt platform (“Infrastructure Debt”), one of the largest infrastructure debt investment platforms globally with approximately US$8 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021. The transaction consideration is A$428 million (US$308 million) and will be funded using cash on hand and Ares’ US$1.1 billion revolving credit facility.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Towne Bank (TOWN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBU) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: IVCBU), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The offering was upsized from an original 25,000,000 unit offering to a 30,000,000 unit offering. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“NASDAQ”) and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol “IVCBU” beginning on December 15, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CRH Continues Share Buyback Programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, is pleased to announce that it has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further $0.3 billion of cash to shareholders.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Prices 1.62M Share US IPO at $12.35/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the Offering) of 1,622,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, at an initial public offering price of US$12.35 per ADS.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Community Policy