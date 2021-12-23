Form 424B2 BARCLAYS BANK PLC

Credit Suisse analyst Daniel Federle downgraded StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $22.00 (from $100.00). The analyst comments "We reduce our DCF-based TP to USD22 (from USD100) to incorporate: (i) a higher Ke, (ii) a lower contribution from its credit product, and (iii) a sharp increase in financial expenses. For the same reasons, we reduce our net income estimate by 84% to BRL514mn, 7% margin, for 22E. We downgrade STNE to Neutral as it lacks clear catalysts, earnings momentum is poor, and its short-term P/E of 56x does not bring comfort. However, we believe that the long-term value of this still-strong business is undervalued and lowered estimates leave room for potential positive surprises."

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO