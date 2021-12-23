Hour 1 - What's the best Sports Video Game of all time?

Since the Nintendo Switch launched back in March of 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been considered one of the greatest games of all-time. It seems that a lot of people feel that way, as the game ranked number one in a Japanese poll conducted by TV Asahi. The poll apparently received 50,000 votes in total, which were used to compile the 100 greatest games ever. While the majority of the top 10 featured games that would be considered "retro," it also featured three other Switch games, surprisingly enough. The full Top 10 can be found below:
