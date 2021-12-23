ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hour 1 - What's the best Sports Video Game of all time?

 5 days ago

It's a holiday edition of H&B! listen to more Ask Us Anything's and What We Learned from 2021. It's a holiday edition of H&B, listen back to the moment British former racing driver David Coulthard...

Nintendo Life

Reminder: What's The Best Switch Game Of 2021? It's Time To Rate Your Favourites

2021 has certainly been a tough year for many of us, but it's been a surprisingly great one when it comes to quality video games. Much like at the beginning of 2020, Nintendo's slate of upcoming games looked pretty empty back in January, but ongoing and often surprise announcements meant we ended up with a impressive lineup on Switch this year. We got a brand new 2D Metroid, for crying out loud — a real good'un, too!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Named Best Video Game of All-Time

Since the Nintendo Switch launched back in March of 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been considered one of the greatest games of all-time. It seems that a lot of people feel that way, as the game ranked number one in a Japanese poll conducted by TV Asahi. The poll apparently received 50,000 votes in total, which were used to compile the 100 greatest games ever. While the majority of the top 10 featured games that would be considered "retro," it also featured three other Switch games, surprisingly enough. The full Top 10 can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

9 Best Jurassic Park Games of All Time

Jurassic Park has become one of the most popular and successful film series of modern times. Ever since fans got their first glimpse of the dinosaurs in the 1993 movie, they have cried out for more, so it’s little wonder that there have been so many different Jurassic Park games over the years. The franchise is almost designed for the world of video games, allowing players to battle against deadly dinosaurs on remote Caribbean islands.
VIDEO GAMES
Columbia Daily Herald

Season's gaming: What video games to play during the winter holiday

Each holiday season offers a unique opportunity to slow down from the hustle-and-bustle, spend time with family and play plenty of video games. Like an endless spout, a flow of new titles are released each year offering a variety of outstanding experiences. A select few lean into the holiday season with special in-game events that can offer a bit of added immersion for this time of year.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Top 10 Best-Selling Video Game Franchises of All-Time - Sales

When one piece of entertainment becomes a hit it is almost inevitable that a sequel will be released in the subsequent years. Sequels to video games have been around since the early days in the 1970s and some have turned into full-blown franchises with multiple releases over the course of years and even decades.
FIFA
Digital Trends

What was 2021’s biggest video game? The waiting game

Like most other activities, game development slowed to a halt as COVID-19 burst into our lives in 2020. Rapid shifts in workplace environments and safety mandates disrupted many a game’s development. Games still came out that year, but new releases were limited to games that had already been announced for 2020 and were very close to completion.
VIDEO GAMES
Sportsnet.ca

NHL postpones three more games this week because of COVID-19

The NHL has postponed three more games this week, including the next scheduled contests for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. The league announced late Sunday that Tuesday's Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks game and Wednesday's Pittsburgh Penguins at Leafs contest and Boston Bruins at Senators clash have been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
NHL
#Israel#Vancouver Canucks#Sports Video Game#H B#British#Rogers Media Inc
1029thebuzz.com

All The Small Things But It’s Half-Time (VIDEO)

You know how an artist will cover a song but make it sound completely different from the original with just one subtle change?. That’s the case here. Alex Melton has built a huge following by making (or remaking) famous tunes with the tiniest little changes. Check out what he...
MUSIC
gamepolar.com

Wccftech’s Finest Technique & Simulation Video games of 2021 – Masterminds All

Beginning this piece is troublesome as a result of it is unimaginable to not point out the world’s points. I used to be very optimistic after I thought folks could be coping with COVID for one more six months after I wrote final 12 months’s model of this checklist. With Omicron being extra transmissible than every other variant, we could possibly be dealing with months of uncertainty now. Much more, if morons refuse to get vaccinated and permit extra strains and mutations to make use of their physique as a Petri dish. Alas, I haven’t got the identical management that Technique and Simulation video games give me, so we won’t repair the stupids.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Board games heavily influenced some of 2021’s best video games

Board games have exploded in popularity, appearing everywhere from South Park to The New York Times. But their most fascinating impact is on a recent surge of excellent video games. The charitable co-existence between tabletop and digital is not altogether new. Dungeons & Dragons certainly was a primary influence for...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Logan Paul Makes Table Out of Game Boy Colors and People Are Mad

Logan Paul is at the center of controversy once again, this time for destroying 15 Game Boy Colors as part of a home craft project. Earlier this week, the social media personality and amateur boxer posted a video in which he crafted a tabletop made of see-thru epoxy resin. Embedded in the resin are 15 Game Boy Colors with various color schemes and faceplate designs, which fit in with a Poke Ball themed metal trim. The video in which Paul makes the tabletop can be seen below:
VIDEO GAMES
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Believes Many NBA Teams Are Trying To Play The Same Way Because Of Analytics: "Some Players And Teams Would Be Better Off Playing A Different Way."

The modern NBA has been heavily impacted by analytics. Relying heavily on mathematics, statistics, percentages, and the general numbers game, teams have begun implementing them into their play, deciding how they take shots and run their offensive set-plays during their game. But one NBA legend doesn't think this approach works...
NBA
Houston Press

Best Video Games of 2021

It’s been sort of a dismal year in gaming. Ongoing supply chain issues continue to stall the new generation of consoles and releases, and a series of exposes about the abuses rampant in the video game industry have made participating in a lot of it feel like a human rights violation. Still, there were a few great games this year worth talking about and here they are!
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

The Best Video Game Villains Of 2021

A few villains that stuck out this year. 2021 Has delivered a plethora of unique video games as the next generation of consoles hit the shelves, with a number of these games delivering some great bosses and villains for players to tackle along the way. From the charismatic to the sinister, Gameranx takes you through the best video game villains from 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

15 Best Video Games of 2021

The looming threat of COVID-19 did little to stop quality video games from arriving in both digital and physical marketplaces. Sure, there have been a few delays, but still no shortage of new content to keep us engaged throughout the year. From award-winning AAA titles to innovative indie gems, we’ve managed to narrow the list down to the top 15. We’re sure you’ve played some already, but you could uncover some surprises to invest in over the holidays and well into 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

