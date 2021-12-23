ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Partners discloses stake in Mercury Systems, pushes for potential sale

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Activist investor Jana Partners on Thursday disclosed an about 6.6% stake in Mercury Systems and said it would push the defense technology firm to consider options for its business, including a potential sale. Jana, which has built a reputation for working...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC (“Ampere”) to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere’s other limited liability company members (“Purchaser”). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM’s entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Giga-tronics (GIGA) Enters Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Gresham

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Giga-tronics Incorporated (“Giga”) (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (“Agreement”) with BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) (NYSE American: NILE) and BitNile’s global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”) providing for Giga’s acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS Strategy Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS ETF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT (“Agreement”), effective as of the closing of the Transaction (as defined below) (the “Closing Date”), is by and between Foreside Fund Services, LLC (the “Distributor”) and Strategy Shares (the “Fund Company”).
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Encompass Health spikes on merger push by Jana Partners

Encompass Health (EHC +2.3%) shares gained after Reuters reported that Jana Partners was pushing for a potential merger for the company's home health and hospice business. The activist investment firm wants Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to re-engage the interested parties for the plan before moving ahead with a spin-off of the unit, the news agency reported quoting the sources familiar with the matter on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
channele2e.com

Potential Citrix Buyers: Elliott, Vista Equity Partners?

Citrix Systems may be acquired by Elliott Management and private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, though a Citrix buyout deal has yet to be finalized and may not occur, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. Citrix ($CTXS) had a market valuation of $10.43 billion based on the company’s pre-market...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Fairfax Completes Sale of Stake in Subsidiary Odyssey Group for US$900M

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. announced the completion of the previously announced sale of a minority stake in Fairfax’s subsidiary, Odyssey Group Holdings for an aggregate cash price of US$900 million. An affiliate of CPPIB Credit Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and OMERS, the...
BUSINESS
