The State of Nevada plans to dole out $30 million directly to nonprofits that are helping communities endure the pandemic. The emergency grant program, which has already begun accepting applications, will be funded by the American Rescue Plan and was inspired by the hundreds of submissions made by nonprofits during the state’s recent three-month “listening tour,” which solicited feedback on how the state should prioritize spending of its $6.7 billion of federal relief funds.

NEVADA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO