Taysom Hill on COVID list, Ian Book to start for Saints vs Dolphins

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Saints had the same starting quarterback for the last 15 seasons, but this year, they are preparing to start their fourth.

The NFL Network says that rookie Ian Book will start Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. Starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian are both reportedly on the Covid 19 list.

Book, a fourth round pick this season, has yet to throw a pass in an NFL game.

His first will apparently be on Monday Night Football.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.