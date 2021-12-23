ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taysom Hill on COVID list, Ian Book to start for Saints vs Dolphins

By Ed Daniels
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQPUx_0dUmT8mm00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Saints had the same starting quarterback for the last 15 seasons, but this year, they are preparing to start their fourth.

The NFL Network says that rookie Ian Book will start Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. Starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian are both reportedly on the Covid 19 list.

Book, a fourth round pick this season, has yet to throw a pass in an NFL game.

His first will apparently be on Monday Night Football.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Winston and Taysom send Ian Book advice before his first start

METAIRIE, LA. – Ian Book will be the starting quarterback Monday night against the 7-7 Dolphins at Caesars Superdome. The 4th round pick has been preparing the best he can. One way he’s been getting ready is getting advice from his teammates who will be out of the game. “Jameis (Winston) also reached out and […]
NFL
KLFY News 10

Four Saints selected to Pro Bowl

Four New Orleans Saints were voted to the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday evening. defensive back J.T. Gray (special teams starter), defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were selected to the NFC squad to play in the NFL’s All-Star game, which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, […]
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Ian Book
The Spun

Look: Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
NFL
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Saints#American Football#The Nfl Network#Nexstar Media Inc
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Christmas Day games, plus Week 16 outlook

Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints Prediction and Preview

A pair of 7-7 teams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the Dolphins and Saints meet on "Monday Night Football." And they're both getting hot at the right time. The Saints stunned the Buccaneers as well as the rest of the NFL when they traveled to Tampa Bay and beat Tom Brady for the fourth straight time in the regular season. New Orleans recorded its first shut out since facing the Dolphins in London during Week 4 of the 2017 season.
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins vs. Saints 2021 Week 16 Monday Night Football injury report and COVID list update- Friday

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints face off on Monday night to close out the Week 16 schedule. With the additional day to their scheduled games, the teams release their respective injury reports a day later this week. We will not have the final “out,” “doubtful,” and “questionable” status for the players until Saturday, but things are looking good for both teams - if you ignore the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy