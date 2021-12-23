ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Register Citizen
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings...

Seeking Alpha

Private equity firm TPG files for U.S. initial public offering

TPG Inc., one of the most well known private equity firms, filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. The PE firm with about $109B in assets listed an offer size of $100M in an S-1 filing, although that’s likely just a placeholder. The company has listed to file on the Nasdaq under the ticker "TPG."
The Press

Samsara Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading...
The Associated Press

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

WEST VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021-- Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “IVCPU” beginning December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “IVCP” and “IVCPW,” respectively.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NeuroSense Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market of 2,000,000 units, each consisting of one ordinary share and a warrant representing the right to purchase one ordinary share with an exercise price of $6.00 per share, at an initial public offering price of $6.00 per unit. In addition, NeuroSense has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional ordinary shares and/or 300,000 additional warrants at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter partially exercised its option and purchased an additional 300,000 warrants, each representing the right to purchase one ordinary share. NeuroSense's ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 9, 2021 under the ticker symbols "NRSN" and "NRSNW," respectively. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, were approximately $12 million, inclusive of the underwriter's option.
Seekingalpha.com

3 REITs That Yield A Whopping 9%

A few days ago I wrote on 3 REITs that were yielding at least 7%. To (almost) close out the year, I started a series about high-yielding REITs. The first article was “3 Lucky REITs That Yield 7%.” The second was “3 Crazy 8%-Yielding REITs We’re Buying Hand Over Fist.” Which brings us to the (probably) last installment in the series.
Motley Fool

4 New Stocks I'll Likely Add to My Portfolio in 2022

Although the broad market indexes are near an all-time high, these fast-paced companies have retraced significantly and are begging to be bought. As we get ready to turn the page on 2021, I can't help but note how we've witnessed a pretty substantial market bifurcation in stocks over the past couple of quarters. Even though the broad market indexes have hit all-time highs, many growth stocks and small-cap plays have entered bear market territory. In other words, plenty of opportunity abounds, even with the major indexes near a record high.
Reuters

Starboard acquires stake worth $800 mln in GoDaddy - WSJ

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N) worth about $800 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8% so far this year, rose...
Benzinga

Why Are Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Trading Lower Premarket?

China looks to impose new restrictions on offshore listings by firms in sectors that are off-limits to foreign investment, Bloomberg reports. Curbing VIEs from foreign listings would close a gap abused for two decades by technology giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) to sidestep restrictions on foreign investment and list offshore.
Benzinga

Quint Tatro Considers This Casino Stock As 'Fairly Cheap'

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Quint Tatro of Joule Financial said Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is the stock that looks "fairly cheap" and is expected to perform well in the coming years. The stock has plunged sharply this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he likes...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Poised for Monster Rebounds in 2022

The sky could be the limit if all goes well with Ethereum’s upgrade next year. Decentraland could help investors benefit from the growth of the metaverse. Basic Attention Token is a top play among application-focused cryptocurrencies. December has been a tough month for most cryptocurrencies. With money generally moving...
