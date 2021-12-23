Capital is a commodity

The SP 500 has rallied over 4% in the past three days driven by expectations of a strong healthy economy into 2022. Oil prices have surged over 10% in the same period. This is a clear-cut case of ‘Risk-On’. Risk on means investors and traders are happy to take on more risk with their cash in the hope of a better return. The global financial markets are all intertwined with positive and negative correlations constantly shifting. However, one correlation that seems to hold is the correlation of risk sentiment and the forex market. ‘Risk on’ will often see the low-yielding currencies, like the JPY, CHF and the Euro come under pressure. Why? Well simply put, these currencies can be borrowed cheaply and then exchanged by selling in the currency markets in exchange for the higher-yielding assets. If a currency is borrowed and subsequently sold, it will trade lower. And that is exactly what happen at the moment. The strength meter below, shows a clear move our of the JPY, CHF and the Euro, with the high beta, higher-yielding, commodity currencies pushing higher.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO