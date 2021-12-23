ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Wayne State Announces Winter Semester Will Begin Online

 3 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – On Thursday, Dec. 23, Wayne State University announced that due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Michigan, the university will begin its winter semester online.

Through Jan. 31, all in-person classes will move to an online format. This switch comes in an email from the university’s president’s office after a potential shift to online learning was announced last week.

Students in clinical classes in the Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, the College of Nursing, and the School of Medicine will receive specific instruction from their deans.

The campus libraries, recreation center, the student center, Towers Cafe, the bookstore, and all other campus retail will remain open, the university said.

Even though these services will remain open, all on-campus events and activities are canceled or will be moved to an online format.

The university anticipates resuming in-person classes in February but will continue to monitor COVID-19 data.

Last week Wayne State also announced a booster requirement, and beginning Jan. 3, proof of a booster shot must be uploaded for all individuals eligible to receive one.

If anyone is looking for more information on these updates, they can visit the university’s coronavirus page.

