Officials Identify Source Of Oil Sheen Off Huntington Beach Coast

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A second oil sheen was spotted off the Huntington Beach coastline Wednesday, about one week after the first was discovered in the same general area .

FILE — An oil sheen off the coast of Bolsa Chica State Beach near Huntington Beach, Calif., after an oil sheen. Dec. 16, 2021. (Huntington Beach Police Department/Twitter)

The sheen was detected about a mile offshore from Bolsa Chica State Beach, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

Authorities reported on Thursday afternoon that despite preventative measures being taken, several tarballs were located on shore in Huntington Beach.

In addition to this, a statement from the City of Long Beach indicated that shorelines could be further impacted, “The size of the sheen is currently undetermined, however, on its current trajectory northbound, the San Gabriel River, Long Beach shoreline and Port of Long Beach could be impacted as early as tomorrow morning, Dec. 24.”

They noted that the inclement weather on Thursday would impact containment efforts, and make it easier for the oil sheen to travel.

On Saturday, the OSPR identified a pipeline as the source of the oil sheen.

“A responsible party has been identified as DCOR LLC,” the OSPR tweeted. “The sheen was observed in vicinity of their pipeline, (Pipeline 0919), which runs from Platform Eva.”

According to OSPR, “protective strategies” were implemented overnight at “sensitive environmental sites” as a precaution, including Talbert Marsh, Bolsa Chica wetlands, Newport Slough and the Santa Ana River.

“An overflight is scheduled for this (Thursday) morning,” according to an OSPR Twitter post. “Samples were collected yesterday as part of the investigation and the source is yet to be determined.”

The OSPR

On Dec. 15, an oil sheen about the size of a football field was discovered about two miles off of Bolsa Chica State Beach. Investigators said that sheen did not appear to be the result of a pipeline leak. It’s also unclear if it was connected to a storm that had occurred a day prior.

On the morning of Oct. 2, a rupture was reported to a pipeline owned by Amplify Energy in federal waters at the Elly oil-rig platform, about 4 1/2 miles offshore of Huntington Beach. The nearly 18-mile pipeline runs from Amplify’s offshore drilling platforms to a pump station in Long Beach. About 25,000 gallons of crude oil leaked into the ocean.

Federal authorities confirmed that a section of Amplify’s pipeline was damaged and moved more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, an indication that a ship’s anchor may have caused the spill.

On Dec. 15, the same day that the first oil sheen was discovered, three companies were federally charged in connection with the October oil spill .

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

CBS LA

LAX Cancels 45 More Flights Tuesday Due to COVID-19 Issues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More flights were canceled at Southland airports and around the world Tuesday, as a wave of holiday week cancellations driven by the coronavirus pandemic continued to inconvenience travelers. As of 8:30 a.m., 45 flights for the day had been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware.com. There were also 76 delayed flights. “I had an earlier flight today and it got canceled last night,” said Stefanie Trowbridge, a traveler at LAX Tuesday. “Now I’m on a new flight but the line is so long for it, I don’t even know if I’m going to make it.” LAX’s website listed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA Health Officials Fear Further Surge Of COVID Cases As Pediatric Hospital Stays Rise Across The US

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surge across the country, California health officials said Tuesday they expect more cases in Los Angeles in the coming days and are urging residents to be vigilant as the New Year’s Eve holiday approaches. (CBSLA) During the last week, there has been a surge in pediatric hospital stays in the United States. The rate of children going to the hospital has risen by 35 percent, health officials said. One Chicago hospital said cases are three times as high as they were last December. In Cleveland, Ohio, an infection control expert at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Demand For COVID Testing Spikes Along With New Cases

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – In a three day span this week, Los Angeles County saw a 300% rise in new COVID cases, a trend that’s created a massive demand for testing. Dec. 25, 2021 (CBSLA) A long lines of people waited for COVID-19 testing at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim on Christmas day got some bad news. “They tell you that they’re closed for the day, come back at six in the morning,” Irvine resident John Delgado said. The drive-thru clinic was scheduled to run until 1 p.m., but many patients along East La Palma Avenue were turned away before that, which upset them. They’d spent a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Atmospheric River Drenches Southland, Rain Continues On Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An atmospheric river storm system that brought bands of heavy rain to the Southland Thursday lingered into Christmas Eve, making for slick commutes on Los Angeles freeways Friday morning and bringing continued threats of mudslides and debris flows to wildfire burn areas. The storm prompted a mudslide just after 8 p.m. Thursday in the Bond Fire burn scar in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County. The slide affected roads and impacted some homes. However, the Orange County Fire Authority reported there were no injuries nor calls for rescues following the landfall. A mandatory evacuation order that was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Nearly 10K LA County COVID Cases Reported On Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Close to 10,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Los Angeles County as the easily transmissible Omicron variant continues to take hold. Medical workers are seen at a SameDay Health drive-through testing site in L.A. on Dec. 23, 2021. (Getty Images) The L.A. County Department of Public Health confirmed 9,988 new coronavirus cases, more than triple the daily numbers from Tuesday. There has been a sharp spike in case counts in L.A. County this week. 8,633 new infections were reported Thursday, a 33% jump from Wednesday’s 6,509. Wednesday’s number was more than double the total from Tuesday, when...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Person Dies In LAX Parking Structure Saturday Night

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 70-year-old man died tonight in a parking structure at Los Angeles International Airport. Firefighters were sent on a medical distress call at 5:21 p.m. in the lower level of Parking Garage 1 at 101 World Way, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The man was reported in “grave condition,” Stewart said. Los Angeles World Airport police were working to save the man when paramedics arrived and worked on him about 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. A spokesman for LAX Police was not available to provide further details, including whether there was anything suspicious about the death. The deceased man’s identity was not immediately available.   (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Takes Another Step Towards Returning Bruce’s Beach To Black Family

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – A stretch of beachfront property in Manhattan Beach that was wrongly seized from a Black family more than 90 years ago is one step closer to being returned to their descendants. FILE — Bruce’s Beach on March 24, 2021, in Manhattan Beach, Calif. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The L.A. County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a state grant deed modification that clears the way for L.A. County to transfer Bruce’s Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce. In August, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that gives L.A. County the leeway to...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At Woody’s BBQ On West Florence Saturday, Cause Under Investigation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A smoky fire damaged a South Los Angeles barbecue restaurant Saturday evening. Dec. 25, 2021 (CBSLA) The fire was reported at 6:52 p.m. at Woody’s BBQ, 1958 W. Florence Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. Video from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing from the 2,500- square-foot building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had trouble forcing entry into the burning building, Stewart said. “Once they made entry, they were able to quickly locate the seat of the fire and 31 firefighters extinguished the fire in 18 minutes with no injuries reported.” Firefighters also prevented the flames from reaching the attic, she said. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, Stewart said. The cause was under investigation. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Atmospheric River Storm Front To Dump Heavy Rain On Southland Through Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Yet another atmospheric river storm was making its way into the Southland Thursday, bringing with it the risk of flooding and mudslides in wildfire burn areas. Sandbags in the Bond Fire burn area in Silverado Canyon in Orange County. Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) Rain started out light Thursday morning, but was expected to get heavier across the region as the day went along, forecasters said. “The heavier rain continues into the overnight hours, into early Friday morning. Now it’s by Friday afternoon that we finally start to dry out,” Biston said. “Still some spots of rain, but the bulk...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Voluntary Evacuation Warnings Issued In Southern California Burn Areas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A storm front moved into the Southland Thursday morning, and brought with it the risk of mudslides and debris flows in wildfire burn areas. Here is a list of evacuation warnings as of Thursday morning: Orange County (Evacuation Order): The voluntary order turned into a mandatory evacuation order with the increase of rain intensity, effective from 8 p.m. until the Flash Flood Watch was set to end at around noon on December 24. A voluntary evacuation order took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. for the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in the Bond Fire burn area. The warning was issued due...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Satu, Orangutan At The San Diego Zoo, Dies At 26

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, died on Wednesday. He was 26. The zoo announced Satu’s death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan’s cause of death is likely to be related to cancer. Satu had been under veterinary care for serious illness, the zoo said, but collapsed and was unable to be resuscitated. The zoo called Satu a “much-loved ape” and “charismatic primate.” Other details were not immediately available. Satu was born at the zoo in 1995. He sired two offspring, a male named Cinta and a female named Aisha. “Satu was known to be patient, curious, engaging and sensitive. He will be greatly missed by the wildlife care specialists, medical team, volunteers, and guests alike,” the zoo said in a statement. The zoo now has three orangutans, Aisha, Karen and Indah after Satu’s death, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Bruno, a male orangutan at the Los Angeles Zoo, died earlier this month at 42. Native to the jungles of Indonesia and Malaysia, there are three species of orangutans, all of which are critically endangered. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

LA County Records Fifth Straight Day With Over 3,000 COVID Cases As Omicron Takes Hold

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the fifth straight day, more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Los Angeles County Tuesday, as officials continue to contend with the easily transmissible Omicron variant. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 21: A women receives instructions on how to administer the Covid test at a Covid test at Union Station on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) L.A. County reported 3,052 new cases and another 25 deaths from the disease. The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3% as of Tuesday, up from 1.2% two weeks ago. According to state figures, there were 770 COVID-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals as of Wednesday morning. That’s up more than 200 from a month ago, when there were 551 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Nov. 22. Of the 770, 166 patients were being treated in intensive care. The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases identified in L.A. County also rose above 100 on Tuesday. RELATED: With Spike In Omicron Infections About To Converge With The Holidays, COVID-19 Booster Shots In Higher Demand
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Rescued Baby Sea Otter Settles Into New Home At Aquarium Of The Pacific In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A baby sea otter that was found orphaned off Pismo Beach has a new home at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. (credit: Aquarium of the Pacific) The 14-week-old southern sea otter was found by Marine Mammal Center’s trained responders, who determined the orphaned pup could not survive on his own in the wild. The Aquarium of the Pacific, which participates in the Sea Otter Surrogacy program, stepped up to offer the pup a new home. The pup has since been receiving round-the-clock care, which includes feeding him every one to three hours. He has been residing...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Port Of LA On Track To Break Pre-Pandemic Record For Cargo Volume

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Port of Los Angeles became a foil this year for the historic bottleneck that contributed to the global supply chain crisis, but that’s likely because port operations are on track to break a new record for cargo in 2021. SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Shipping containers are stacked on the President Kennedy container ship at the Port of Los Angeles on December 2, 2021 in San Pedro, California. The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have delayed a plan for a fourth time to charge shippers fees for container storage as a backlog of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Helicopter Crews Rescue 4 Hikers In A Week From Treacherous Ice House Canyon

MT. BALDY (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s helicopter crew performed a hoist rescue Tuesday to help a Downey man who lost his footing while hiking the Ice House Canyon Saddle on Mt. Baldy – the fourth such rescue in less than a week. Authorities say 38-year-old Matthew Jaurequi was hiking with a friend when they encountered a thick patch of ice along the Ice House Canyon Saddle. Jaurequi lost his footing and began to slide, and when his friend tried to grab him, they both slid about 150 feet down the mountain. The unidentified friend used a cell phone to...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Despite New Wave Of Infections, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Dr. Barbara Ferrer Say Another Lockdown Not Likely

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed, a statewide mask mandate is back in place, and with holiday plans in doubt again – could we see the return of another specter of the pandemic, the dreaded lockdown? Local city officials like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says they don’t anticipate another lockdown even as yet wave of infections washes over the pandemic-weary population. “I don’t see a lockdown,” Garcetti said. “I think we’re so much better protected than we were. I do think that restrictions such as masking indoors will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds Of LAX Food Workers To Hold Strike Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of Los Angeles International Airport food workers who are in the middle of union contract negotiations are expected to hold an all-day strike Wednesday. Travelers gather in the international terminal at LAX on Dec. 21, 2021.(Getty Images) The workers, members of Unite Here Local 11, are expected to hold a strike in Terminal 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are striking against airport concessions giant HMS Host. The union says many of their long-term workers have not received a raise for more than three years as a result of a long-term labor dispute. On Monday, according to the union, workers in the American Airlines Admirals lounge overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike. The food workers are also planning to stage a walkout at some point. Unite Here Local 11 represents about 32,000 hospitality workers in hotels, restaurants and airports in Southern California and Arizona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Offers $10,000 Reward In Lancaster Car-To-Car Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBLSA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information on the gunman responsible for shooting a man who was driving in Lancaster, and then hunting the injured man down at a gas station to shoot him again. Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended the reward, calling the shooting “ruthless.” At about 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 3, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were alerted about a car-to-car shooting. The victim, Jason Castillo, drove to a gas station at Challenger Way and Avenue K to call 911. While he was waiting for deputies to arrive, the gunman...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena Crash Leaks 1,300 Gallons Of Fuel Into Alhambra Wash

PASADENA (CBSLA) — A crash in Pasadena Sunday afternoon caused a spill that sent hundreds of gallons of fuel draining into the Alhambra Wash. Dec. 19, 2021. (city of Alhambra/Twitter) At around 3:15 p.m., a vehicle struck a fuel pump at the Union 76 Gas Station on Arroyo Parkway and Glenarm Street, according to the city of Pasadena. A witness told CBSLA that a female driver behind the wheel hit the pump in such a way that it disabled the mechanism that would normally prevent gasoline from spilling as it did. The emergency shutoff malfunctioned, and authorities were instead forced to cut power...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Airbnb Tightens Restrictions For NYE Rentals In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Airbnb said Monday it will tighten restrictions further in an effort to crack down on New Year’s Eve parties in Los Angeles and nationwide. The home-sharing giant had announced last month that, over New Year’s Eve, it would ban one-night reservations for guests without a positive review history. It would also deploy “more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties.” However, on Monday, Airbnb went a step further, announcing that three-night reservations over New Year’s Eve would also face the same “anti-party” restrictions for guests without...
LOS ANGELES, CA
