ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Stormont signs off on £40m support package for hospitality industry

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251T1m_0dUmSbLx00

Stormont ministers have agreed a £40 million grant scheme to support hospitality businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Grants of between £10,000 and £20,000 will be available to more than 3,200 eligible businesses.

Eligible businesses include nightclubs, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, pubs/bars, social clubs or private members’ clubs.

Sporting clubhouses are not eligible.

The Department of Finance’s Land and Property Services will take the lead in developing the latest grant scheme.

Ministers had faced criticism on Wednesday for agreeing and announcing a series of restrictions without an accompanying support package.

The administration currently has around £200 million of funding available to respond to the developing Omicron variant threat, including £100 million recently committed by the Treasury.

Nightclubs will close on Boxing Day under the new post-Christmas restrictions and indoor standing events will also be prohibited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJlN9_0dUmSbLx00

For hospitality businesses remaining open, a series of added curbs will apply.

Dancing has been banned while a table service only policy has been reintroduced, along with the “rule of six” limit on table sizes.

Weddings are exempted from the hospitality measures.

The scheme was agreed by First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill by way of urgent procedure and without the requirement for a meeting of the powersharing administration.

The grants will be allocated related to the net annual value (Nav) of businesses’ estimated rental value, the same system used to assess rates bills in Northern Ireland.

Businesses with a Nav up to £15,000 will be eligible for £10,000 grants.

Businesses with a Nav between £15,001 to £51,000 will be eligible for £15,000 while those with a Nav over £51,000 can claim £20,000.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the Executive would continue to press the UK Government to provide more financial support, such as the reintroduction of the furlough scheme.

“This is a scheme which is much more generous than the scheme in England,” he said.

“It’s £40 million for over 3,000 hospitality businesses.

“It will bring some measure of confidence in these difficult times and we know there will be very challenging times for them over the Christmas period and we hope to get the scheme out on the ground as quickly as possible in the new year.”

Mr Givan said: “This is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting the hospitality industry and those workers who are being impacted by the current challenges around Covid.

“The Executive will continue to look at what other measures can be put in place to support other parts of the economy that have been impacted during this time.”

Ms O’Neill said: “As an Executive, we have been listening to industry and recognise the losses the sector is experiencing.

“We hope this package, which will pay much greater amounts than the English scheme, will help them through these difficult circumstances.

“As an Executive, we will do all we can to support the hospitality industry as we fight this pandemic together. It is also essential that the Westminster Government reintroduces the furlough scheme for workers as a matter of urgency.”

On Wednesday, ministers also agreed that sporting events can continue with no limits on capacity, while the work from home message will be bolstered and legislation introduced to require social distancing in offices and similar typed workplaces.

Employers will be encouraged to introduce lateral flow testing procedures for people who are still coming into work.

People attending large events will be urged to wear face masks, take lateral flow tests and not car share to or from the venues.

Ministers are due to meet again on December 30 to review the health measures and assess whether more action is need to suppress the spread of Omicron.

Details of the package was unveiled as Northern Ireland’s Health Minister warned against Covid-19 complacency following research indicating that the Omicron variant may be less severe than Delta.

Robin Swann said it was vital the public did not let their “guard down”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1094JO_0dUmSbLx00

Mr Swann said Omicron, which is now the dominant variant in Northern Ireland, still posed a significant threat to health and social care services.

Another 3,227 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the region on Thursday, only four down on Wednesday’s pandemic record of 3,231.

One further Covid-19 related fatality was also reported by the Department of Health.

On Thursday morning, there were 254 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 34 were in intensive care.

“There remains a great deal of uncertainty about Omicron,” said Mr Swann.

“Some early research from Great Britain suggests it may be less severe than the Delta variant in terms of the proportion of infected people who require treatment in hospital.

“More information is still required and the findings are not definitive.

“I must emphasise that this early research definitely does not mean that Omicron should be taken any less seriously.

“It is much more infectious than Delta and will therefore lead to much greater levels of infection.

“Even with a lower proportion being hospitalised, if the number of cases rises to very high levels, the number of Covid in-patients will increase as well. Pressure on our hospitals could therefore be significantly increased.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p15VI_0dUmSbLx00

Mr Swann said the fact Omicron has to date largely spread among young people meant more data was still required on its full impact, including potential hospital admission rates among older people.

“Furthermore, widespread transmission in the community will inevitably lead to more staff absences in essential services,” he said.

“That has the potential to seriously impact health and social care provision.

“It is therefore absolutely vital that we don’t let our guard down or be swayed by uninformed talk on social media.

“We must keep doing all we can to protect each other and limit the spread of Omicron.

“Get boosted as soon as you can.

“If you are not yet vaccinated, please don’t delay any further.

“If we all keep making safer choices in our daily lives, we can help push infection rates down.”

The rollout of these treatments to patients at high risk in the community is a significant milestone in our battle against Covid-19

Robin Swann

On Thursday, Mr Swann also announced that new treatments for Covid patients that are currently provided in hospitals in Northern Ireland would be made available to high-risk people in the community.

Mr Swann said widening the use of the novel drug therapies would reduce the number of people who need to be admitted to hospital.

The treatments are usually administered in the early stages of a Covid infection.

They are:

– neutralising monoclonal antibodies (nMABs). This is usually administered as a single intravenous infusion delivered as an outpatient.

– oral antiviral medicine, currently molnupiravir (Lagevrio), which is usually taken in capsule form at home.

Mr Swann said: “These type of treatments are already used by the health service to treat patients who are hospitalised with severe Covid-19, and have been shown to improve survival and recovery time.

“The rollout of these treatments to patients at high risk in the community is a significant milestone in our battle against Covid-19 and will provide an additional layer of support for the most vulnerable in society.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Door-to-door vaccination effort considered in bid to reach unjabbed – reports

Coronavirus vaccination teams could go door-to-door to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stave off further restrictions.The Mail on Sunday (MoS) reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.New Covid measures came into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday, with suggestions a voluntary reduction in social contacts before Christmas could convince Boris...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Nightclubs close in Northern Ireland as new Covid restrictions come into force

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland have closed as new coronavirus restrictions began across all the devolved nations. From Boxing Day, indoor standing events are no longer permitted in Northern Ireland and nightclubs are closed. Dancing in all hospitality venues will not be allowed, although this does not apply to weddings or civil partnership celebrations. From 27 December, socialising should be reduced to three households, while up to six people can meet in pubs, bars and restaurants. People are “strongly advised” to follow this guidance.Ten people will be allowed to get together if they are from the same household and only table...
WORLD
The Independent

Care workers to be added to shortage occupation list

The Government is to relax immigration rules on care-worker jobs as the social care sector increasingly struggles to attract and keep staff.Care workers will be added to the shortage occupation list, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.The decision follows a recommendation from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) that the jobs be made eligible for the health and care visa and placed on the list, which is designed to help migrants get work visas to fill jobs where there are shortages.This was called for “immediately” to temper “severe and increasing difficulties” the sector is facing with recruitment and...
HEALTH
The Independent

Welsh Government unveils £120m Omicron business support package

Businesses in Wales impacted by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant will be eligible for emergency financial support under a new Welsh Government support package.Economy minister Vaughan Gething has announced the details of the £120 million funding – which will be available for retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses and their supply chains.From 6am on Boxing Day, a revised version of alert level two is being introduced which will see groups of no more than six people allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants.The two-metre social distancing rules are set to return in public places and workplaces.Outdoor events...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Robin Swann
Person
Conor Murphy
The Independent

Travel sector ‘left in the cold’ by Chancellor’s Covid support package

Travel bosses claim the sector has been “left in the cold” by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after he announced financial support for the hospitality industry.Cancellations for overseas trips have surged following the introduction of tougher coronavirus testing and self-isolation rules for people arriving in the UK.Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said: “It is devastating to see that once again business travel and its supply chain have been left out of Government financial support.We urgently need the Treasury to correct this oversight and support our industry into 2022. This is the only way for there to be a...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Chancellor brings forward £1bn support package for Covid-hit firms

Rishi Sunak has offered a £1 billion support package to businesses hit by Covid restrictions amid concerns over the “eye-wateringly high” transmission of the Omicron variant.The Chancellor has come forward with additional help for the hospitality and leisure sectors in England following days of urgent lobbying from MPs, firms and industry officials.It includes one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises for businesses in the affected sectors in England, which the Treasury expects will be administered by local authorities and to be available in the coming weeks.The Government also intends to use taxpayers’ cash to cover the cost of statutory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ShareCast

London close: Stocks rise as Sunak unveils £1bn hospitality support package

London stocks ended firmly in the black on Tuesday, rebounding from losses in the previous session after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a fresh £1bn funding package to help England’s hospitality and leisure sectors weather a surge in Omicron cases. The FTSE 100 closed up 1.4% at 7,297.41. The...
ECONOMY
cdcgamingreports.com

UK gambling industry group seeks guarantee that casinos will receive Covid support package

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has called on the UK government to offer reassurances that casinos will receive support if subject to further Covid-related restrictions. BGC Chief Exec Michael Dugher called casinos an “integral part” of Britain’s hospitality industry as he sought a guarantee from Westminster that any future measures will be accompanied by an appropriate support package.
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormont#Great Britain#Hospital#Health And Social Care#Omicron#Treasury
The Independent

NI people will not support collapse of Stormont, Lewis says

The people of Northern Ireland would not support any party bringing down Stormont at a time when the Executive faces such urgent issues, Brandon Lewis has warned.The Northern Ireland Secretary was commenting on the prospect of the DUP following through with its repeated threats to withdraw its ministers from the Executive – a move that would collapse the institutions – if major changes are not secured to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.Mr Lewis said he had given the same message to Sinn Fein when it threatened not to participate in the Executive in a row over Irish language legislation in the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news - live: ‘Door-to-door vaccine effort considered’, as new restrictions come into force in UK nations

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Immigration rules for care-workers are relaxed in an attempt to tackle 'severe' staffing crisis in social care sector

The Government is to relax immigration rules on care-worker jobs in a bid to help tackle the ongoing staffing crisis rocking the UK's social care sector. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) revealed care workers will be added to the shortage occupation list - designed to help migrants get work visas to fill jobs where there are shortages.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

More than 386,000 people received a booster jab this week

More than 386,000 people have received a booster jab this week, giving Ireland the second highest uptake rate in the EU, Stephen Donnelly said.The Minister for Health said that 83,872 vaccines were administered on Thursday.So far this week, over 8,200 people went for their first vaccine dose or second vaccine dose.Mr Donnelly welcomed the significant uptake in booster vaccines this week.Thank you to all our health and social care workers, who have done such an outstanding job throughout another challenging year. Would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas @roinnslainte @HSELive @AmbulanceNAS pic.twitter.com/y5nR43J2vI— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) December 24,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine ‘preventing lagged rise in deaths’

The use of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in vulnerable people may be resulting in a lower death toll in the UK compared to Europe according to the former chief of the country’s vaccine taskforce.Clive Dix said the durable cellular immunity response produced by the AZ jab can potentially “last for life”.The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was approved last December, and vaccines were initially rolled out among the older and the most vulnerable in society.Mr Dix told The Daily Telegraph: “If you look across Europe, with the rise in cases, there’s also a corresponding lagged rise in deaths, but not in...
WORLD
The Independent

Brexit customs controls coming in January ‘disastrous’ for UK traders, business chiefs warn

Full post-Brexit customs controls coming into force on New Year’s Day are likely to cause “significant disruption” and could see some British businesses collapse, trade and logistics chiefs have warned.The government has been told that lorries could be delayed or refused entry to ports because many UK firms are unprepared for the extra red tape and costs required to import goods from the EU from 1 January.Small business owners told The Independent they are still struggling to understand the new customs declarations, rules-of-origin checks and relevant tariffs – with one calling the guidance issued by the government “mumbo jumbo”.UK companies...
SMALL BUSINESS
carehomeprofessional.com

ThinCats supports LuxuryCare with £7.6m funding package

ThinCats, the leading alternative lender to mid-sized SMEs, has provided Poole and Bournemouth high-end care home provider, LuxuryCare, with a £7.6m refinance and growth funding package. LuxuryCare operates five purpose-built care homes, four of which are rated Good or Outstanding with the other still to be inspected. LuxuryCare was...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
WORLD
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt again pushes plans to train more doctors and nurses

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has again called on ministers to back plans to train more medics for the NHS.Mr Hunt’s amendment to the Health and Care Bill calls for independent assessments to be published every two years setting out the current and future workforce needs for health and social care.It was supported by MPs from across the political spectrum and backed by more than 60 health and care organisations, but despite 18 Conservative MPs backing the proposal it was ultimately rejected by 280 votes to 219 in the Commons last month.Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Hunt said the...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Construction, building and transport workers least likely to have booster jab

Construction building and transport workers are among those least likely to have received a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, figures suggest.An estimated 39.8% of employees in skilled construction and building trades in England have had an extra dose, along with 42.6% of plant and machine operatives and 43.9% of transport and mobile machine drivers and operatives.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, published on Friday, suggest that people in what are classed as “elementary trades and related occupations” – such as packers, bottlers, industrial cleaning or farm and forestry workers – have the lowest take-up at 37.0%.This...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Public urged to work with contact tracing teams over Christmas period

People who test positive for Covid-19 over Christmas have been urged to work with contact tracing teams to help prevent the spread of Omicron The Public Health Agency (PHA) said there has been a significant increase in demand on its Contact Tracing Service (CTS) as the number of cases surge.Dr Elizabeth Mitchell, director of CTS said: “We know that the last thing people want to think about at this time of year is Covid-19, but unfortunately coronavirus doesn’t take a Christmas break.“The Contact Tracing Service won’t be taking a break either though, and we will be here to work...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

400K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy