ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Think you’re fully vaccinated? Dr. Fauci says you’re not

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like every other patriotic American doing their patriotic duty to God and country, you might have gotten yourself fully vaccinated. That’s one dose of J&J and two doses of Pfizer and Moderna. You’re all set,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
healththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci: Vaccines Could Make Things Worse?

The novel coronavirus and its multiple variants are still freaking out the majority of the world these days, and the neverending discussions about the covid vaccines continue. Now, there’s a statement released by Anthony Fauci which makes people wonder. Check out the following video and tweet. Remember that this statement dates back to March 2020.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#J J#Optimal#Omicron#Rnc Research#Rncresearch
ABC13 Houston

Fauci says omicron variant can evade vaccine protection, but COVID boosters help

In "sobering news," omicron can evade the protection initial vaccines give, but boosters increase efficacy and better protect against the newest variant of concern, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The variant can also evade protections provided by monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma, the White House chief medical adviser told ABC's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fox News

Fauci warns Americans not to invite unvaccinated relatives for the holidays

Dr. Anthony Fauci informed Americans that they may want to bar unvaccinated relatives from visiting this holiday season. On Tuesday, Fauci appeared on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber" to discuss holiday plans within the wide-spread Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Within the month of December, the Omicron variant has now grown to the most dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States with cases rising in various cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases 'Likely Will Go Much Higher' After Holiday Surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases following the holiday. The nation's leading infectious disease expert, 81, said Sunday on ABC's This Week that the United States averaged around 150,000 cases of the virus over the last seven days, and that "it likely will go much higher" in the coming weeks as the Omicron variant continues spreading rapidly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Fauci Warns Omicron Is ‘Raging Through the World’ as Sarah Palin Preaches Resistance to Vaccine Pressure

As Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm about the spread of the Omicron variant, Sarah Palin is touting her unvaccinated status as a badge of honor while telling a crowd to “stiffen your spine” in the face of pressure to get inoculated against the disease. Speaking about Omicron on Meet the Press, Fauci said on Sunday, “The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading — its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world.” On CNN, the doctor cautioned that Omicron will “take over” as the dominant...
HEALTH
Shore News Network

Biden, Fauci at odds with air travel vaccine mandate

Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden are at odds over an air travel vaccine mandate. While Fauci fully supports a mandate, President Biden says he doesn’t plan on implementing one. This is the latest disagreement between the White House, Fauci’s NIH and the CDC. Last week, both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said that nobody saw the omicron variant coming.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

72K+
Followers
36K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy