Special Delivery: Drones bring the doctor to you: Medicine’s next big thing?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome drones have the capability to deliver packages to someone’s front door. But the technology has limitations, so it’s mostly used outdoors. Now a team of scientists is working on a first-of-a-kind solution that would bring healthcare delivery closer than ever before. You might have heard them...

www.winknews.com

