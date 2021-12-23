ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5K7b_0dUmR80200

Under pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the company will send out a software update over the Internet so the function called “Passenger Play” will be locked and won't work while vehicles are in motion.

The move comes one day after the agency announced it would open a formal investigation into distracted driving concerns about Tesla's video games, some of which could be played while cars are being driven.

An agency spokeswoman says in a statement Thursday that the change came after regulators discussed concerns about the system with Tesla.

The statement says NHTSA regularly talks about infotainment screens with all automakers. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

The agency says its investigation of Tesla's feature will continue even with the update.

“The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including technologies that distract drivers from driving safely,” NHTSA’s statement said. The agency said it assesses how manufacturers identify and guard against distraction hazards due to misuse or intended use of screens and other convenience technology.

The agency announced Wednesday that it would formally investigate Tesla’s screens after an owner from the Portland Oregon area filed a complaint when he discovered that a driver could play games while the cars are moving.

The agency said that the “Passenger Play” feature could distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.

The probe covers about 580,000 Tesla Models S, X, Y and 3 from the 2017 through 2022 model years.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Has A Message For Elon Musk

By 2030, President Biden wants half of all car sales in the US to be zero-emissions vehicles including battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. Electrified sales in the US have increased dramatically over the last ten years, but a lot of work still needs to be done to accelerate EV adoption and convince hesitant buyers to make the transition. Speaking during the Automotive Press Association event, General Motors CEO Mary Barra thinks government incentives are necessary to help America transition to EVs.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Distracted Driving#Infotainment#Nhtsa#Tesla Models S
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
motor1.com

Tesla Model S drives off cliff: Driver survives with just a scratch

Here we report on a recent crash involving a Tesla Model S that fell off a cliff left the car in pieces and totally destroyed, yet the occupant suffered only a few minor scratches. Even more impressive, the battery appears to have remained intact or mostly intact, as no fire damage is seen at the scene.
ACCIDENTS
electrek.co

Taxi company suspends its Tesla Model 3 fleet after a severe fatal crash

G7, a Paris-based taxi company that operates one of the largest Tesla taxi fleets in the world, announced that it suspended all its Model 3 taxis after a severe fatal crash that occurred last weekend. One of the company’s drivers was driving the Model 3 taxi as a personal vehicle...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Jalopnik

Tesla Appears To Be Selling New Cars With Batteries From 2017

Determining what year a car is can actually prove to be a trickier question than you’d think. The year the car was actually manufactured is a huge part of it, of course, but what about a car made from unused old stock? Or there’s the case of VW’s mascot Beetles, named Max, all of which look like 1963 cars but were actually built in 1964. Currently, this question is on my mind because Tesla seems to be selling a lot of 2021 Model 3s that may come with battery packs built in 2017. What’s going on?
CARS
Green Car Reports

Goodyear targets road noise with replacement tire for Tesla, other EVs

Electric vehicles need tires that were designed with different priorities. And this past week another big player in tires, Goodyear, is recognizing that—with its first North American-market replacement tire specifically designed for EVs. The Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an all-season tires with an asymmetric tread pattern scheduled to launch...
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Innovative electric car maker NIO may prep to enter the U.S. market and take on Tesla directly

NIO, one of the most innovative Chinese electric car makers, may be preparing to bring its cars to this side of the pond, after managing to launch several of them in Europe. Its 2022 expansion plans include bringing the 600-mile ET7 sedan to Norway and five other EU countries, but a few LinkedIn job listings suggest that it could very well be eyeing the American market, too, despite the formidable presence of Tesla.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Surround Tesla in dynamite, outbreak goes viral – Electric

A video on one Tesla Model S of 2013 stuffed with dynamite and made to shine in the Finnish snow, it has abundantly exceeded one million views on Youtube in a few days from its publication. The highly spectacular images of the outbreak made the youtubers behind the channel internationally famous Pommijätkät, which is mainly concerned with destroying objects and seeing the effect it does.
CARS
insideevs.com

Guy Takes ICE-Swapped Tesla In For Oil Change And Trolling Ensues

Putting an internal-combustion engine in a Tesla has to be one of the strangest and most pointless things anyone could do, yet it seems to be a gag that is gaining popularity. After the now quite famous V8-swapped Tesla Model S created by Rich Rebuilds and his team, someone created another.
CARS
The Next Web

Why Nissan is probably Tesla’s biggest threat — after Elon’s ego

Nissan recently announced a new £13 billion investment to help transition its business to being focused around electric vehicles (EVs). The investment is centred around its Sunderland plant in the north east of England, which already makes the popular Nissan Leaf, and a plan to build 23 new electric models by 2030.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

401K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy