A Delaware judge has put an end to Fox News’ hopes of a quick end to the $1.6bn defamation suit Dominion Voting Systems brought against the network for spreading conspiracy theories about the company’s role in the 2020 election.In a ruling released on Thursday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis found that the voting machine manufacturer’s allegations that the network had defamed it by allowing hosts and guests to tell lies about the company’s products were sufficient to let the case go to trial.“At this stage, it is reasonably conceivable that Dominion has a claim for defamation per se,” Judge...

LAW ・ 9 DAYS AGO