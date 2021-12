If you're like most pet owners, you likely have full conversations with your furry friend throughout the day, but have you ever wished that your pet could talk back? Your daydream might not be as far fetched as you think. A new study published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science conducted by researchers at Dalhousie University in Canada revealed that the average dog understands 89 words and phrases. "We aimed to develop a comprehensive owner-reported inventory of words to which owners believe their dogs respond differentially and consistently," researchers Catherine Reeve and Sophie Jacques write in the journal.

