Lately, some writers to this column have protested the use of the term: “Bills Mafia” when referring to the high-spirited Buffalo Bills fans. Although the word “Mafia” has negative connotations as it is commonly used based on the reputation of a ruthless organized crime syndicate, the actual origins of the word “mafia” are thus: “The word mafia derives from the Sicilian adjective mafiusu, which, roughly translated, means swagger, but can also be translated as boldness or bravado.” On that basis, swagger, boldness and bravado are very fitting monikers for Buffalo Bills fans.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO