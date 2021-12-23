Rams' Johnny Mundt: Returned to IR

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this week, Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley tested positive for COVID-19. Because he is unvaccinated — proudly so — the positive test requires him to miss 10 days of work, which forced him to miss the Bills’ crucial Week 16 game in New England. After learning the news, Beasley played the victim card, posting on Instagram that “COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are.” On Sunday, by way of a selective leak of information, the NFL punched back. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Beasley has been fined multiple times by...

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO