Rams' Johnny Mundt: Returned to IR

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mundt (knee) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and...

www.cbssports.com

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

ESPN Writer Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots-Bills Week 16 Showdown

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills square off Sunday in a Week 16 matchup that very well could determine this season’s AFC East champion. Those stakes alone make the game fascinating, obviously, but it’ll be really interesting to see how each team responds just three weeks after New England defeated Buffalo in a bizarre “Monday Night Football” showdown in Orchard Park, N.Y., that featured 40-mph wind gusts.
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s two decisions make no sense

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that quarterback Justin Fields is too banged up to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Nick Foles will get the start instead because Andy Dalton is also out with an injury. Talk about ruining Christmas. Nagy made one other questionable decision and one head-scratching...
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Cole Beasley Fined Roughly $100,000 For Multiple COVID Protocol Violations

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this week, Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley tested positive for COVID-19. Because he is unvaccinated — proudly so — the positive test requires him to miss 10 days of work, which forced him to miss the Bills’ crucial Week 16 game in New England. After learning the news, Beasley played the victim card, posting on Instagram that “COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are.” On Sunday, by way of a selective leak of information, the NFL punched back. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Beasley has been fined multiple times by...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick sounds off on the Patriots’ home loss vs. Bills

The New England Patriots opened up a losing streak for the first time since September following their Week 16 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots had a golden opportunity to move a bit closer to clinching the AFC East, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen had other plans in mind. The fourth-year Bills passer guided the offense to six scoring drives over the course of the contest, which included a trio of passing touchdowns.
NFL

