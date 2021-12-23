ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Avalanche Watch issued for Wasatch Range

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5JLq_0dUmPs0R00

PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) has issued an Avalanche Watch for the Wasatch Range, and the Uinta Mountains through Friday at 6 am.

“Heavy, dense snowfall and strong winds will likely create very dangerous avalanche conditions,” UAC said. “Both human triggered and natural avalanches are likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.”

UAC said they expect peak precipitation on Thursday night to average 2″ of snow per hour. Winds could reach gusts up to 55 mph at mid-elevations and up to 80 mph at upper elevations.

“There is still plenty of good riding to be found in the backcountry. Southerly slopes have begun to crust over with the multiple days of sunshine, but any shaded terrain still holds soft cold snow. With these past few cold-clear nights, the surface snow in protected, non-solar facing terrain has begun to facet and weaken… as the next storm moves into the area, the new snow may bond poorly to the old snow in these areas or become another weak layer in the future.”

Backcountry travelers should consult utahavalanchecenter.org or call 888-999-4019 for more info.

Send info to the UAC about snow conditions .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TownLift

NWS: Winter Storm Warning

PARK CITY, Utah — National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Wasatch Mountains. It remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. tonight. 8 – 16 inches of heavy […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Sierra snow storm/search

SIERRA NEVADA — Near whiteout conditions and heavy snow are being experienced in Northern California, reports the National Weather Service. Three to five feet of snow is associated with this […]
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
State
Utah State
TownLift

UDOT: Traffic Emergency Alerts

PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has issued a Traffic Emergency Alert for Summit County. Approved traction devices are required between Park City proper and Kimball Jct. […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#Wasatch Range#Avalanche Watch#The Utah Avalanche Center
TownLift

SNAPPED: Holiday fireworks

After being treated to the booming sounds of avalanche safety control mitigation during the day, the people in Park City were treated to the booming sounds of fireworks last night. […]
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
TownLift

Not a ski swap, a ski town swap

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Sister City Association is sending yet another group of Park City residents to France for its foreign exchange program while hosting a group […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy